Poached eggs are delicious, but they can be a hassle to make — unless, of course, you have a special egg poacher to do all the work for you. These wonderful contraptions come in many forms — poaching cups, pans, racks, and even automated electric cookers. To determine the best egg poacher for you, think about the pros and cons of each type:

Poaching cups: Designed to work with almost any of your own pots, poaching cups are typically designed with silicone, making them easy to use and clean. They also don't take up much space in your kitchen. The downside is that they may not cook as evenly or offer the same durability as options made of stainless steel.

Designed to work with almost any of your own pots, poaching cups are typically designed with silicone, making them easy to use and clean. They also don't take up much space in your kitchen. The downside is that they may not cook as evenly or offer the same durability as options made of stainless steel. Stovetop cooker: This complete pot-and-cooker set offers everything you need in one place, without having to hunt down separate pieces, and it's typically made from long-lasting stainless steel. The downside is that it's heavier and takes up more space in your cupboards.

This complete pot-and-cooker set offers everything you need in one place, without having to hunt down separate pieces, and it's typically made from long-lasting stainless steel. The downside is that it's heavier and takes up more space in your cupboards. Poaching rack: Space-wise, a poaching rack lies somewhere between silicone cups and a full stovetop cooker. However, the pieces can often be separated for easier storage, and it's designed to work with a wide range of your own pots and pans. Additionally, this option tends to keep the eggs more stable while you cook.

Space-wise, a poaching rack lies somewhere between silicone cups and a full stovetop cooker. However, the pieces can often be separated for easier storage, and it's designed to work with a wide range of your own pots and pans. Additionally, this option tends to keep the eggs more stable while you cook. Electric egg poacher: The major benefit with this option is convenience. An electric egg poacher takes up more space in your kitchen but requires almost no effort — some models even come equipped with a timer and auto-shutoff for maximum ease.

To help you pick out the perfect gadget for your kitchen, I've done some research to find the best egg poachers of each kind. Take a look below, so you can get cooking.

1. The Most Compact Option: Silicone Poaching Cups Cozilife Silicone Egg Poaching Cups (4-Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have the storage space for a clunky contraption, these silicone poaching cups offer a fantastic solution. They're made with strong food-grade silicone that's capable of withstanding heat up to 405 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of that, they're easy to use, too. Just apply a nonstick spray on the cups, fill a pot with water, and place them inside with an egg in each one. When you're done, the cups are easy to wash, and they stack on top of each other for compact storage. "These things are fantastic," wrote one reviewer. "I am a total klutz in the kitchen... And yet two poached eggs came out perfectly the first time I used these little beauties."

2. The Most Durable: A Stovetop Poacher Made With Stainless Steel ExcelSteel Induction Cooktop Egg Poacher $22 Amazon See On Amazon For folks who prefer a convenient option that's built to last, this all-in-one egg poaching pot comes with everything you need to prepare your eggs to divine fluffiness. The sleek kitchen gadget is one of the best ones out there due to its durability — namely the sturdy glass lid and stainless steel cups. The steel handle is heat-proof, so you won't burn your hands, and all of the components are dishwasher-safe. Best of all, the removable egg cups feature a nonstick coating, so you can reduce or eliminate the need for cooking oil.

3. The Most Versatile: An Egg Rack Insert For Your Pots And Pans Eggssentials Egg Poaching Rack $20 Amazon See On Amazon For those who would rather not buy an entire pan or pot, this egg poaching rack slides into the cookware you already have, making it super versatile and more compact, too. Measuring 7.25 inches in diameter, it fits inside a wide variety of pots, pans, and skillets — and unlike some similar products, it can be used with many pressure cookers, as well. The stainless steel cups are well-built and big enough for extra-large eggs. And like the stovetop poacher, each one features a nonstick coating. This rack has a cooling handle, so you can remove it from your pot easily, and the cups are both removable and stackable for simple storage. "I enjoy making poached eggs so much with this egg poacher rack!" wrote one reviewer. "The eggs come out perfectly formed."