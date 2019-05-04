Using heat is a super affordable and natural treatment for pain. When applied to aching areas (think: tight muscles or menstrual cramps), it increases oxygen flow and relaxes your muscles to aid in a speedy recovery. That's why having the best electric heating pads on hand can make all the difference. But you'll want to make sure you're getting one that suits your needs and budget.

There are two main types of electric heating pads you can use to quickly reduce pain and discomfort: Traditional heating pads and far infrared heating pads. Both of these options are believed to ease muscle stiffness and promote healing.

Traditional electric heating pads are the most common and affordable. They often resemble blankets and have an insulated wire within the fabric casing that generates heat when turned on. You'll want the models that feature both dry and moist heat options for versatility and automatic timed shut-offs for safety. Traditional electric heating pads are a great choice for fast relief of cramps, back, shoulder, and leg pain.

Far infrared heating pads on the other hand, typically work by using infrared waves to warm natural stones like jade to produce heat and negative ions to relax your muscles. They can penetrate an inch or so into the body to provide a deeper warming effect. These are better suited for chronic pain and can cost significantly more than the traditional units.

When it comes to the right relief for your symptoms, your best choice will depend on the kind of pain you're experiencing, whether it is cramps or neck pain. Below, the best electric heating pads on Amazon with the features you need for fast pain relief and the glowing reviews to back it up.

1. The Best Overall Electric Heating Pad Pure Enrichment PureRelief XXL Heating Pad $45 Amazon See On Amazon The large size, softness, range of settings, and great price make the Pure Enrichment XXL heating pad the best all-around pad option for easing aches and pain. This electric heating pad is 20 inches by 24 inches and perfect for soothing your shoulders, back, legs, arms, and abdomen. Just drape this plush pad on the area in need of relief and choose between six temperature settings, plus the option to switch from dry to moist heat. The two-hour auto shut-off feature helps keep you safe and save energy. This pad also features a 9 foot power cord, so it'll reach your bed and sofa. When this pad gets dirty, the fabric can be easily removed and machine washed. It also includes a matching storage bag. With more than a thousand five-star reviews on Amazon, it's a fan-favorite.

2. The Best Heating Pad For Cramps Pure Enrichment Lumbar & Abdominal Heating Pad $40 Amazon See On Amazon The Pure Enrichment back and stomach heating pad is perfect for the days during and around periods. This heating pad conveniently wraps around your waist and has two adjustable straps for a secure fit so you can comfortably lay on your side or stomach without it falling off. It features four heat settings, and the fabric is also removable and machine washable for easy cleaning. This heating pad can even relieve cramps and back spasms without restricting your movement with its the built-in gel pack pocket for cold or hot therapy. Just toss the pack in the freezer or the microwave and you'll get relief even while walking around.

3. The Best Heating Pad For Neck And Shoulders Sunbeam Heating Pad For Neck & Shoulder With Massage $45 Amazon See On Amazon For those days when you wake up with a stiff neck, the Sunbeam heating pad for neck and shoulders can help. Not only does it offer heat, but also provides a light massage. This soft electric heating pad made of a velvety material wraps around your shoulders and drapes across your back to deliver soothing heat. Built-in magnetic clasps keep the pad securely in place. There are two different heat level settings and four massage options. This option with a machine-washable cover also includes a sponge for moist heating. The two-hour shut-off timer prevents overheating, and with its 9 foot power cord, you're not confined to your outlet. This heating pad is available in multiple colors ranging from spa green to burgundy.