There are about as many varieties of eucalyptus oil as there are uses for it. The versatile oil can be help with everything from easing congestion during a cold, cleaning a home, clearing the mind, and soothing skin. Getting to know the main types of eucalyptus oil will help you find the best eucalyptus oil for what you need.

Two of the most commonly found varieties of eucalyptus essential oil are eucalyptus globulus and eucalyptus radiata. Both offer multipurpose properties, but depending on how you plan on using the oil, one might be better suited for you:

To protect the quality of your eucalyptus essential oil and extend its shelf life, choose one in an amber or cobalt glass bottle. The darker bottle will help protect the essential oil against light and oxidation.

With all this in mind, it's time to shop for the best eucalyptus oil for you. Below are a few options that are highly rated, plus a couple extras that are nice to have with eucalyptus essential oil.

1. The Best Eucalyptus Oil For A Diffuser doTerra Eucalyptus Radiata Essential Oil (15 mL) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon The relaxing scent of this eucalyptus radiata essential oil is familiar, but since it's of the radiata variety, it's gentler than other eucalyptus options. Its airy, camphoraceous aroma helps clean surfaces and air while promoting feelings of relaxation and clear breathing, making it ideal for a diffuser. Well-known essential oil brand doTerra packages the oil in an amber bottle to protect the eucalyptus and extend its shelf life. Keep in mind that a little goes a long way with this oil; the higher price also comes with higher quality, and just a few undiluted drops at a time are needed with your diffuser. Fans say: “Perfect for using in my diffuser. doTERRA oils are really the best possible quality essential oil there is.”

2. The Best Eucalyptus Oil For Soothing A Cough Eve Hansen Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil (120 mL) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon, reviewers love using this highly rated eucalyptus oil to help with colds and coughs. The strong and aromatic scent of this eucalyptus globulus essential oil has a distinct herbaceous fragrance that's ideal for aromatherapy, with one reviewer noting, "The first time i used this to my daughter when she was congested due to a cold, i put few drops of this miracle oil to the warm humidifier and the next morning she's feeling a lot better!! [...]" The oil is stored in protective amber glass and comes with a dropper for easy addition to a humidifier, vaporizer, sauna, steam room, or diffuser. It's worth noting that it needs to be mixed with a carrier oil for topical use. Fans say: “Fast shipping. Packaged securely. Great product. A bit pricey, but it's USDA organic (high quality). Purchased it to relieve respiratory symptoms. Did a wonderful job. Cough and congestion [disappeared] within 2 days (no otc medication was working). Definitely recommended and would purchase again.”

4. An Invigorating Eucalyptus-Infused Shampoo The Seaweed Bath Co. Balancing Shampoo (12 Fl Oz) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon For the best eucalyptus oil shampoo, try Seaweed Bath Co.'s Balancing Shampoo. This formula is designed to nourish normal to oily hair with the help of eucalyptus globulus essential oil. Other key ingredients in this shampoo: organic bladderwrack seaweed sustainably harvested from Maine that contains more than 65 vitamins and minerals, plus argan oil and aloe for moisture, strength, and shine. The shampoo is Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certified, and it's paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan, and safe for color-treated hair. The scent is invigoratingly minty. Fans say: "I am really enjoying this invigorating, unique shampoo. I'm getting nicely clean with only one shampoo. The natural ingredients make me very confident and happy. Instead of using a dandruff shampoo (for itchy scalp), the eucalyptus oil in this shampoo does the job. The moisturizers in it protect my hair, too. Just lovely."