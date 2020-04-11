Getting the right amount of sleep helps your body repair itself and reenergize so you can conquer your days. If you’re not sure how much shut-eye you’re actually getting each night or want to get some data that’ll help improve your sleep habits, the best Fitbits for sleep tracking can provide key insights while allowing you to seamlessly go about your activities and some even let you create sleep schedules and silent alarms.

One popular feature is Fitbit's Sleep Score, which is available on all the brand's models with heart rate monitoring features and provides a single calculated score based on duration, quality, and restlessness. The basic version is free, but to get deeper insights into your sleep score like a "restoration score" and a deep dive into your restlessness, you'll need a premium subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually. However, keep in mind that the insights are just an estimate of how well you’re sleeping, and if you’re consistently having a hard time going to sleep and staying asleep, it's a good idea to talk to a doctor.

If you don't need quite as in-depth an analysis of your sleep and just want basics like how long you're sleeping for and when restlessness pops up, you'll find other options that are a lot cheaper or more compact, which might be more comfortable to sleep in.

To help narrow down your options, scroll on for the best Fitbits for sleep tracking to make monitoring your daily sleep and health easy.

1. The Overall Best Fitbit For Sleep Tracking Fitbit Inspire HR $100 | Amazon See On Amazon The Fitbit Inspire HR provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring to allow more in-depth insights into your sleep stages (as well as during exercising and your day-to-day life) in a compact package. With thousands of five-star reviews, this fitness tracker has customers commenting: “I had a knockoff brand for a few years and didn't realize what I was missing (literally, thousands of step difference, much more accurate sleep tracking, battery life is great, I could go on). The real thing is great!” It comes with Sleep Score and lets you set silent alarms. It has a slim, flexible design that most customers found comfortable to wear. However, a reviewer noted that the sleep tracker worked best when the band is a little tighter on the wrist. The battery life lasts up to five days between charges and it's also water-resistant. Choose from three colors. According to a reviewer: “I love being able to monitor my sleep. It helps me to understand how much sleep I should get in order to feel good the next day. The mobile app is simple to use and has loads of information.”

2. The Runner-Up: A Fitbit That Lasts Up To 7 Days On A Charge Fitbit Charge 3 $118 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to wear your watch for a full week without worrying about charging it up, the Fitbit Charge 3 is a good option. This tracker has a 24/7 heart rate monitor for capturing various sleep stages including REM through Sleep Score. You can also set it for more than a dozen different exercise modes from running to circuit training to get real-time stats. It’s water- and sweat-resistant, and it features a convenient touchscreen. There are also five colors to choose from. According to a reviewer: “The automatic sleep tracking on the Fitbit is implemented almost perfectly. The user has the ability to input desired sleep hours in order to receive prompts when it is time to go to sleep, but this has no bearing on sleep detection. Multiple sleep periods during the day, such as naps and polyphasic sleeping, are implemented, with periods as low as about an hour being detected without fail. I also haven’t had any false positives so far, even while being relatively still watching a show or working on the computer. The data is also displayed extremely well in the app, with fairly accurate sleep levels (Awake, REM, Light, Deep) based on activity, and other useful charts which I described earlier.”

3. The Most Comfortable Fitbit For Sleep Tracking Fitbit Flex 2 $194 | Amazon See On Amazon The Fitbit Flex 2 is so thin it skips the time display to make it a lot lighter on the wrist which might make it more comfortable for sleeping. It doesn’t have a heart rate monitor so you won't be able to get a Sleep Score, which means your sleep insights won’t be as in-depth, but it does cover your sleep stages. But it does show the hours you slept, time asleep, minutes spent restless, and awake times. This tracker also has a silent alarm feature that will vibrate to wake you up gently. Like the other Fitbits, it's water-resistant. However, the battery life only lasts two to three days between charges and there is only one color available. According to a reviewer: “Helpful with tracking sleep. I'm very restless at night, and my Fitbit has helped me adjust my sleep hours. Great for focusing my attention towards liquids and food habits.”