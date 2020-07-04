A flash drive makes it a cinch to back up files, photos, videos, and more, or transfer files between your smartphone and computer, and the best flash drives for iPhones are uniquely compatible with your smartphone and offer plenty of storage space. They'll also transfer between devices at high speeds, thanks to USB 3.0 technology.

When shopping, first thing you'll want to do is make sure that your iPhone model is compatible with the flash drive. Unlike a standard USB flash drive, you'll need a drive with a USB connector on one end and — if you have an iPhone 5 model or later — a Lightning connector on the other. And if you want to upload and transport files from cameras, a flash drive with a micro USB port can also good to have.

Another consideration is the quantity and types of files you’ll be transferring. Here's a brief cheat sheet that can gives you an approximation of how many GB of storage space you'll need:

32 GB holds about 20,000 photos or 21 full-length movies

64 GB holds about 39,000 photos or 42 full-length movies

All of the choices below support USB 3.0 transfer speeds, which are significantly faster than the previous USB 2.0 technology. With that in mind, scroll on for my roundup of the best flash drives for iPhones that'll have you covered in the digital storage department.

1. The Overall Best Flash Drive For iPhones SanDisk 32GB iXpand Flash Drive $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Given its reasonable price tag and great functionality, the SanDisk iXpand flash drive is a fantastic option for most iPhone users. Download the iXpand app, and when you plug in the drive, it'll automatically back up files and allow you to move photos and videos off your phone, freeing up storage space. There’s also an option to use the in-app camera to instantly take and store photos. The drive is outfitted with password protection, but there's no touch ID feature. This drive features a Lightning connector that's attached to a flexible loop that fits through most iPhone cases, but you can also opt for a swivel-style connector. It works with USB 3.0. Plus, it comes in plenty of larger storage capacities if that's a better fit. According to a reviewer: “I am not the most tech-savvy person, but I found this very simple to use. I followed a couple of basic directions off of the back of the package and, in just a couple of minutes, had downloaded all of my photos and videos from my phone. It gave me the option of deleting them from my phone once they were downloaded, making it a very clean process. I then transferred them to my desktop and found that process to be even simpler.” Available sizes: 32, 64, 128, and 256 GBs

2. A Versatile Flash Drive At A Budget-Friendly Price Kimiandy USB Flash Drive 128GB $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable USB flash drive features a slider that lets you toggle between a Lightning connector for your iPhone, a micro USB for Androids and cameras, a type-C connector, and a USB 3.0 connector. Not only does the accompanying app automatically back up files and let you transfer easily, it also has options that let you share pictures and videos to social media, or watch downloaded movies directly on your phone. And with both touch ID and password settings, your photos and files are protected. You'll likely have to remove your phone case to use it but to make up for it, the drive comes in two style-savvy colors: shimmery gold and green. However, it's only available in a 128 GB size. If you want a bigger (or smaller) capacity, scroll down to the next option. According to a reviewer: “This was super easy to use, and I was able to load ALL of my photos and videos (almost 2000) onto this baby without any issues. It also allowed me to organize everything and create separate folders for photos from each vacation I’ve taken. I’m so happy to have them loaded onto a safe place! Lastly, I was able to secure them with a password and Touch ID.” Available size: 128 GB

3. A Versatile Flash Drive In 3 Capacities iDiskk 128 GB 4-In-1 Photo Stick $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Providing major versatility, the iDiskk 4-in-1 flash drive is the ideal option for anyone wanting to connect their iPhone to a camera, tablet, or other type of device. This pick features a Lightning connector for your phone, a USB 3.0, a USB type-C connector (which works with the Macbook Pro), and a micro USB connector for cameras and Android devices. The downloadable app makes it easy to transfer and back up files, and there’s also a touch ID and password protection feature to keep everything secure. However, you might have to remove your phone case to use this drive. According to a reviewer: “Works with my iPhone and iPad. You can lock it, so it’s secure, and it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or handbag. I use it for storing import info as well as pictures and documents.” Available sizes: 64, 128, and 256 GB