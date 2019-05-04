The 4 Best Floor Lamps For Reading
In order to prevent straining your eyes, you'll need the proper light when reading. While some of this will come down to what light bulb you use (the brighter the light the less stress on your eyes), having one of the best floor lamps for reading can also make a huge impact.
When shopping for a floor lamp for reading, you'll want to keep your eye out for a few things. First, finding a lamp with adjustable height or an adjustable neck is key. Even if you have a dedicated reading spot, you may want to change how the lamp is positioned based on the time of day or the size of the text in your book.
Choose a lamp with various brightness settings. This will come in handy if you like to read at different times of day when you may or may not have a lot of sunlight coming in. You'll also want various brightness settings, if your eyesight tends to be better some days versus others. If you're willing to upgrade, you can even find a floor lamp with a remote control that allows you to change the level of brightness without moving from your favorite reading nook.
Lastly, think about your personal style. Are you looking for a sturdy, minimalist design that is inconspicuous? Or would you rather have a durable brass or stainless steel lamp that matches your decor? Answer these questions first.
But, your next favorite book awaits. Here are the best floor lamps for reading.
1. The Overall Best Floor Lamp For Reading
Brightech Litespan LED Bright Reading Floor Lamp
$47
Amazon
With over 8,000 glowing Amazon reviews, this floor lamp is a favorite amongst readers, sewers, and anyone tackling a hobby in their home. Not only does it have a bright, 2000-lumens LED bulb that will give off plenty of light for you to see your book, but the bulb comes with a 20-year lifespan, so you won't have to change it out (maybe, ever?). You can pick it up in one of five colors to match your space, and the entire model has a flexible gooseneck you can adjust to suit your space. Even better, it comes with a three-year warranty should you run into any issues.
What fans say: "Perfect for reading. Light is a crisp, bright light. Easy to assemble and just the right height for reading while sitting on the couch."
2. The Runner Up: A Powerful Floor Lamp With A Remote Control
Joly Joy LED Flexible Gooseneck Reading Light
$55
Amazon
This minimalist floor lamp has a flexible neck you can rotate 360 degrees to direct the light in any direction you want. While it's a bit pricier than the lamp above, it comes with a remote control that you can use to adjust the brightness level without having to move from your favorite reading spot. You can also turn the lamp off and on simply by tapping it, and it offers five individual brightness settings. It's even backed by a 12-month warranty and a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee, so you can try it out risk free.
What fans say: "I really like this LED light! It has a small footprint and does not get in the way, because the top 20% is flexible so you can bend it to get it out of the way. It has 4 color modes and I can adjust the brightness. The remote is handy to have around but you can also use the touch control on the lamp to make adjustments. This has become the favorite reading light for the family!"
3. Also Great: A Brass Lamp With Three Brightness Settings
Brightech Leaf Bright LED Floor Lamp
$55
Amazon
This brass floor lamp has a few features that make it great for readers. First, the 1150-lumens bulb provides a strong light that can illuminate whatever you're reading even in the darkest of rooms. Secondly, the pharmacy-style shade over the top of it helps direct the light downward so you'll get concentrated light when you're reading. The arm can easily be swung so you can angle it perfectly to where you're sitting, and you can even adjust the brightness to one of three levels just by touching the switch on the side.
What fans say: "This is the best reading lamp I have owned! I prefer reading with the paper book in my hands - until the day my eyes get old enough and I am forced to use an e-reader to increase the font, I will continue reading paper versions of books. This light is wonderfully bright for reading! It had 3 brightness levels, so I use the brightest for reading - can be dimmed, and the lowest setting is nicely atmospheric."
4. Also Great: A Tree Floor Lamp That Can Light Up Your Whole Room
360 Lighting Aaron Modern Mid Century Floor Lamp
$70
Amazon
Unlike other lamps on this list, this tree-style lamp will give you the most allover light if you want to illuminate your entire room. Its design allows you to swivel one of the heads so it points directly at what you're reading, while the other two will help brighten up the rest of your room. This lamp requires you to purchase light bulbs (unlike the other options on this list), but each shade has an on/off switch that allows you to turn on the three task lights individually. Bonus: In addition to this mid-century-modern aged brass design, this lamp also comes in a brushed nickel finish, if that matches your space better.
What fans say: "I love this lamp so much I'm going to get a couple more! I love the way they can be turned off and on separately and the ease in turning them where I want them. I bought it for my entertainment room. One pointing and my 6 budgies, one at my keyboard and one just right for reading in my recliner. It's striking and goes with everything. Love the look, feel and oh yeah the light...lol Love, Love, LOVE!!!!"
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.