In order to prevent straining your eyes, you'll need the proper light when reading. While some of this will come down to what light bulb you use (the brighter the light the less stress on your eyes), having one of the best floor lamps for reading can also make a huge impact.

When shopping for a floor lamp for reading, you'll want to keep your eye out for a few things. First, finding a lamp with adjustable height or an adjustable neck is key. Even if you have a dedicated reading spot, you may want to change how the lamp is positioned based on the time of day or the size of the text in your book.

Choose a lamp with various brightness settings. This will come in handy if you like to read at different times of day when you may or may not have a lot of sunlight coming in. You'll also want various brightness settings, if your eyesight tends to be better some days versus others. If you're willing to upgrade, you can even find a floor lamp with a remote control that allows you to change the level of brightness without moving from your favorite reading nook.

Lastly, think about your personal style. Are you looking for a sturdy, minimalist design that is inconspicuous? Or would you rather have a durable brass or stainless steel lamp that matches your decor? Answer these questions first.

But, your next favorite book awaits. Here are the best floor lamps for reading.

1. The Overall Best Floor Lamp For Reading Brightech Litespan LED Bright Reading Floor Lamp $47 Amazon See On Amazon With over 8,000 glowing Amazon reviews, this floor lamp is a favorite amongst readers, sewers, and anyone tackling a hobby in their home. Not only does it have a bright, 2000-lumens LED bulb that will give off plenty of light for you to see your book, but the bulb comes with a 20-year lifespan, so you won't have to change it out (maybe, ever?). You can pick it up in one of five colors to match your space, and the entire model has a flexible gooseneck you can adjust to suit your space. Even better, it comes with a three-year warranty should you run into any issues. What fans say: "Perfect for reading. Light is a crisp, bright light. Easy to assemble and just the right height for reading while sitting on the couch."

2. The Runner Up: A Powerful Floor Lamp With A Remote Control Joly Joy LED Flexible Gooseneck Reading Light $55 Amazon See On Amazon This minimalist floor lamp has a flexible neck you can rotate 360 degrees to direct the light in any direction you want. While it's a bit pricier than the lamp above, it comes with a remote control that you can use to adjust the brightness level without having to move from your favorite reading spot. You can also turn the lamp off and on simply by tapping it, and it offers five individual brightness settings. It's even backed by a 12-month warranty and a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee, so you can try it out risk free. What fans say: "I really like this LED light! It has a small footprint and does not get in the way, because the top 20% is flexible so you can bend it to get it out of the way. It has 4 color modes and I can adjust the brightness. The remote is handy to have around but you can also use the touch control on the lamp to make adjustments. This has become the favorite reading light for the family!"

3. Also Great: A Brass Lamp With Three Brightness Settings Brightech Leaf Bright LED Floor Lamp $55 Amazon See On Amazon This brass floor lamp has a few features that make it great for readers. First, the 1150-lumens bulb provides a strong light that can illuminate whatever you're reading even in the darkest of rooms. Secondly, the pharmacy-style shade over the top of it helps direct the light downward so you'll get concentrated light when you're reading. The arm can easily be swung so you can angle it perfectly to where you're sitting, and you can even adjust the brightness to one of three levels just by touching the switch on the side. What fans say: "This is the best reading lamp I have owned! I prefer reading with the paper book in my hands - until the day my eyes get old enough and I am forced to use an e-reader to increase the font, I will continue reading paper versions of books. This light is wonderfully bright for reading! It had 3 brightness levels, so I use the brightest for reading - can be dimmed, and the lowest setting is nicely atmospheric."