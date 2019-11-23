When you need your phone or other devices charged quickly, you’ll need one of the best USB wall chargers on hand. Many of these gadgets can charge multiple devices at once, from your smartphone to your laptop to a digital camera and more. Unlike direct USB port charging from a computer, which can supply only about 500 milliamps of electrical current or 0.5 watts, some USB wall chargers can provide 30 watts or more.

When considering which charger is for you, the first thing to look at is the USB type and output. For USB-A — sometimes just referred to as USB — ports, look for at least a 12-watt output, which is optimal for Apple and most Android phones. But if your device has a USB-C, you can charge at 18 to 45 watts. However, keep in mind that even with higher output, your device will only use the maximum amount that it’s capable of drawing.

If you have plans to travel abroad, consider a universal wall charger. They’re designed to fit non-U.S. standardized outlets, so you can stay powered up wherever you may be. And think about how many outlets you need. For an emergency backup when you're out and about, one outlet might be enough, but if you want a USB charging hub at home for many devices, you probably need more than that.

To help you narrow down your options, here’s my roundup of the best USB wall chargers to get. All of these top-rated picks are perfect for keeping your devices powered up, so dead phones will be a thing of the past.

1. The Best Overall USB Wall Charger (With Both USB-A & USB-C) Anker 30W 2-Port Charger $23 | Amazon See On Amazon The Anker 30W 2-port charger is a top pick for its incredible versatility. It features both a USB-C and USB-A port to charge two devices at the same time. Providing up to 30 watts of total power, it’s backed with Anker’s multi-protect safety system to ensure your devices don’t overcharge. The plug is also foldable for easy carrying. However, while it's suitable for tablets, it's not the best pick for charging USB-C laptops. What fans say: “This little charger is amazing. Phones and tablets are charged in no time flat - an iPhone X, Galaxy S9, iPad (6th gen). The charger feels the same quality as the ones by apple and Samsung but at a fraction of the price. Highly, highly recommend.”

2. The Best USB-A Wall Charger Anker Dual USB Wall Charger, PowerPort II 24W $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The Anker Dual USB Wall Charger is slim and compact, saving space while giving you plenty of charging options. You can power up two USB-A devices at a time, and the plug is foldable. Easily toss it in your bag or purse. This USB wall charger has built-in PowerIQ to deliver up to 12 watts per port and a multi-protect safety system to prevent damage. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it has lots of fans. What fans say: “Well built, quick charging and handy to have. You can charge your phone quickly and have an extra port for a friend. Liked it so much I bought another one.”

3. The Best USB-C Charger Scosche Powervolt 36W Type-C Fast Charger $35 | Amazon See On Amazon For 3.0 fast charging of USB-C devices, the Scoshe Powervolt 36W charger is a worthy pick. This wall charger features two Type-C USB ports with up to 18 watts of power each. Just be aware that you’ll need a USB-C to lightning cable to charge Apple devices like newer iPhones models and iPads. The plug is foldable to make storage easy, too. The brand also offers a car-charging version as well as single USB-C ones. What fans say: “It's a lot better than the USB-C charger that comes with the iPad Pro 11 in that it has an extra port, is more compact and has plugs that fold in. I highly recommend this device to those who have the newer USB-C devices. I did have to get a USB-C to Lightning for the iPhone XS Max for this, and it works just fine.”

4. The Best USB Wall Charger For Travel EVO Global Travel Adapter Universal Wall Charger $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For staying charged while traveling, the EVO travel adapter universal wall charger is perfect. This charger offers two USB-A ports with 12-watt output each and is designed to adapt to outlets from more than 150 different countries. Whether you’re in Thailand, Australia, Peru, or Italy, you’ll be able to connect and power your devices. It only weighs 50 grams or 1.8 ounces, making it easy to fit in your carry-on or other bag. What fans say: “This is really small and lightweight. Yet it works like a charm. Great for travel. Fits in even the smallest purse.”