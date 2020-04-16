In my opinion, homemade hummus is simply silkier and better tasting than store-bought hummus. And it’s not hard to make (really!) if you have one of the best food processors for hummus in your kitchen. Consider the following to help you find the right gadget for your needs.

Size

To decide which food processor you should get, determine how often you plan to use it and how much space you have to store it. A 7-cup food processor is a good size for most kitchens and tasks; larger bowl sizes holding 11 to 14 cups can better serve those making hummus for a bigger family. A 3- to 4-cup mini food processor takes up little room but is limited to only making small-batch hummus. Keep in mind that larger food processors have more surface area to clean and tend to be more expensive than smaller options. One other note: detachable parts are usually top-rack dishwasher-safe but last longer if washed by hand.

Buttons & Blades

The pulse button on a food processor is a key feature to look for if you want to use your food processor for hummus. This button provides short, intense pulsations that give you better control over the texture of your hummus (and other dips) as you make it, so that your dip won't become liquefied. In my experience, the standard S-blade that comes with every food processor is sufficient for making hummus, though some models include extras like a shredding disc and chopping blade, which can be helpful if your hummus recipe includes ingredients like walnuts.

Wattage

As for wattage, it's not necessarily indicative of an appliance's performance, despite what manufacturers might want you to believe. Rather than indicating how much power it generates, wattage points to how much power that food processor consumes to function. Higher wattage will put less strain on the motor, equating to a longer shelf-life.

With all this in mind, let's whip up some dip. Below are the best food processors for hummus, and each of my picks is highly rated on Amazon with hundreds or thousands of reviews. I've also included excellent tahini, a key ingredient for hummus, as well as a cookbook to help you make your best hummus yet.

1. The Overall Best Food Processor For Hummus: An Affordable Pick That Is Simple To Clean KitchenAid Food Processor (7 Cup) $75 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes the idea of unearthing the food processor from storage and later cleaning it is enough to leave it where it is. If this sounds about right, an especially easy-to-clean food processor may be the one for you. Food & Wine said this is KitchenAid’s easiest-to-clean food processor, with its unique latched lid and one-click twist-free bowl that won't leave food trapped under the bowl. It comes apart easily and its parts are dishwasher safe. And most importantly, reviewers love it for hummus, with one raving, "All of the hummus, now!!" It's mid-range in size with a 7-cup bowl, and it comes with a standard stainless steel S-blade and slicing/shredding disc that store inside the bowl. The cord conveniently wraps underneath the base. The controls are illuminated with LED lights and include a pulse button for control and both high and low speed settings. This 250-watt processor comes in four colors, including black, red and silver. A helpful review: “I've had other KitchenAid food processors before. I'm actually switching to this one instead of my 12 cup because it's easier to clean and is more sanitary. I just couldn't get the nastiness out of the groves of the other one! this one comes apart basically all the way, and I can actually sanitize it! essential when cooking! very happy."

2. The Best Large Capacity Option Cuisinart Custom Food Processor (14 Cup) $200 | Amazon See on Amazon You know the Cuisinart name, and their 14-cup food processor is my top pick for best large-capacity food processor for its proven performance, longevity, and big bowl. This is the brand that introduced food processors to the U.S. after all. This appliance in particular is highly rated with more than 3,000 reviews. For making hummus, it has a pulse button and stainless steel S-blade. This one also comes with some extras, including a stainless steel shredding disc, chopping/mixing blade, spatula, recipe book, and an extra-large feeding tube. Reviewers commented that this 720-watt food processor is powerful and easy to clean. Its parts are dishwasher safe. Choose from one of several shades, including grey, gold, and blue. A helpful review: “I bought this specifically to make my own hummus because I don't like mass-produced store-bought brands, instead preferring the flavor of fresh lemon juice, garlic, and a high quality olive oil. The food processor is powerful, safe, and easy to use and now I can have the best hummus whenever I want it.”

3. A Budget-Friendly Pick: A Food Processor Under $50 Hamilton Beach Food Processor with Bowl Scraper (10 Cup) $45 | Amazon See on Amazon If an affordable food processor is what you're looking for, this cult favorite with more than 13,000 reviews is the one to consider. The 10-cup bowl has plenty of room for making larger batches of hummus, and this one has a pulse button and both high and low speeds. If a smaller model with similar features satisfies your hummus-making needs, the 8-cup food processor option will work for most people. The 450-watt food processor has a large feed chute and comes with the standard stainless steel S-blade, as well as a double-sided disc for slicing and shredding. Plus, it includes a bowl scraper attachment that helps incorporate ingredients for a well-mixed dip. Reviewers' comments confirm that the scraper isn't just a gimmick; it helps scrape down the walls of the processor without needing to open the lid and do it yourself. Its parts are dishwasher safe. A helpful review: “I got this as a Christmas gift and use it almost daily! From making soups, to homemade nut butters, hummus, veggie burgers... The possibilities are endless! The blade works wonderfully and cleaning the appliance is a breeze. Amazing product for the price!!!"

4. The Best Mini Food Processor KitchenAid Food Chopper (3.5 Cup) $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini food processor gets the job done for small batches of hummus. The bowl's capacity of 3.5 cups is big enough for a recipe using one can of chickpeas, according to reviewers' comments. A big part of this one's appeal is its compact size, and like the previous KitchenAid pick, the cord neatly wraps under the base for storage. There are no accessories beyond the standard S-blade, though it does have a handy pour spout and comes in more than a dozen colors, including shades of red, blue, and gray. Whatever color you choose, you can whip up hummus in this food processor using pulse, low, or high speed. Its parts are dishwasher safe. This 240-watt processor may be small, but it has an impressive 4.5-star rating with more than 3,000 reviews. A helpful review: “When I first bought this I was worried that the size would affect the way it performs but, NOPE, this thing is a beast. I personally use it mostly for purees and hummus, but it [has] never given me a problem for anything I've put in it. It [is] super easy to clean and take apart, was super easy to set up, and the design is super cute.”

Nice To Have: A Standout Cookbook For Making Go-To Hummus & Other Israeli Recipes Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking $22 | Amazon See on Amazon With the best food processor for hummus, what you need next is the best recipe for hummus. Chef Michael Solomonov has a cookbook with an unbelievably tasty hummus recipe and plenty of other Israeli recipes to prepare a full spread. This book is highly rated on Amazon and won the James Beard Award for Cookbook of the Year and Best International Cookbook in 2016. Prefer to cook with your tablet as your guide? This cookbook is also available on Kindle. A helpful review: “My favorite go to for Israeli cooking. Friends now use the term 'hummus face' to describe people's look the first time they taste this hummus. [...] Everything I've made from this cookbook has been delicious.”