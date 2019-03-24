When it comes to packing lunch or storing leftovers, glass containers are always a reliable choice; their nonporous nature means the material won't absorb tastes, odors, or bacteria. But some containers are more durable and leak-proof than others. So, what should you think about when you're shopping for the best glass food storage containers?

You'll want first to consider the type of glass the containers are made from. Typically, borosilicate glass will be the best option for food storage because it's durable and heat-resistant. Tempered glass is another popular option that offers more resistance to cracking and breaking than other types of glass.

And when it comes to lids, the types that snap or latch down tend to be more airtight than those that simply slip right on. They'll also be more leak-proof, meaning you won't have to worry about spills when you take food on-the-go.

Lastly, think about size and whether you need a large set of pieces with varying capacities or just a few simple containers. And if you can find a set with pieces that nest together or stack on top of one another, that will help save space in your cupboards and fridge.

With these factors in mind, I've put together a list of the best glass food storage containers to help you make the right decision for your food-storing needs.

1. The Best Small Set Otis Classic Glass Food Storage Containers (4 Pack) $22 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you only need a few containers, this glass food storage four-pack is a simple, convenient option with high-quality pieces. The individual containers, which stack inside one another, are made from borosilicate glass that's dishwasher-safe and able to withstand temperatures up to 750 degrees. On top of that, the snap-lock lids are both airtight and leakproof according to reviewers. What fans say: "Affordable and great quality. I have washed them several times in the dishwasher and the lids still look brand new ... I literally threw away all my other [containers] as soon as I used these bad boys a few times. Would recommend to anyone."

2. The Best Large Set Snapware Tempered Glasslock Storage Containers (10 Pack) $47 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This 10-piece glass food storage set offers just the right amount of variety, with a mix of small, medium, and large sizes in several different shapes. The pieces are designed with tough, tempered glass that's shatter-resistant and safe for the microwave, dishwasher, or freezer. On top of that, they're oven-safe up to 450 degrees. The convenient polypropylene lids feature a four-latch system that's completely airtight and simple to snap down. Best of all, the set conveniently nests into three stacks (one for each shape: round, square, and rectangular). What fans say: "These are the best storage containers I've ever owned. They're excellent for both storage and transport ... They never leak even when bringing soups or liquid-y foods. Additionally that excellent seal helps keep foods fresh for a very very long time in the fridge."

3. The Best For Meal-Prep Mcirco Glass Meal Prep Containers (6 Pack) $43 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: As far as meal-prep goes, it's hard to beat these glass storage containers, which have handy compartments to separate your sides. They're made from borosilicate glass that's microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe and outfitted with durable snap-lock lids that reviewers say work flawlessly. Heat-resistant up to 500 degrees, each container is designed with three separate cubbies for your food. What fans say: "These work great for me for my lunch prep for the week," wrote one reviewer. "They are the perfect size and having the various sections to help keep food separated is great."