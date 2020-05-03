A set of press-on nails in bright colors or painted with crisp geometric designs is faster and significantly less expensive than going to a salon, but to make the most of your fake tips, you'll need to use the best glues for press-on nails, which dry in five seconds or less and have loyal fans that swear by the product's strong adhesion.

In fact, you might even be ready to swap out your press-on set for a new one before you lose so much as a pinky nail tip. To get the same long-lasting results, make sure to prep your nail beds by wiping away any oily residue with alcohol before applying nail glue.

Since these formulas have a strong hold, once you're ready to change out your nails, you'll need to soak your hands in very warm water for around ten minutes to loosen the glue. After the water bath, try peeling the nails off, but be gentle! If your nails won't budge, soak them in acetone for a few minutes.

Make the most out of your press-ons by pairing them with one of the best glues for press-on nails below— including one that's beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers.

1. The Overall Best Nailene Ultra Quick Nail Glue $2 | Amazon See On Amazon This Nailene nail glue has earned high marks from reviewers for its easy, dripless application and quick, five-second drying time. If you change your press-ons often, you'll also love the low price point. The nail glue has garnered more than 7,000 Amazon reviews with many fans calling it "incredible," and one even likening its super strong bond to a popular household product: "Krazy glue has nothing on this," they wrote. Glowing review: "I’ve never been able to wear press ons because I’m rough on my hands and they always popped off within a day. Not anymore. I’ve used this glue twice for press ons and they haven’t budged until I soaked and pried them off almost 2 weeks later!"

2. A Hypoallergenic Glue For Sensitive Skin Beauty Secrets Drip & Clog Proof Nail Glue $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever had a negative reaction to nail adhesives, give this Beauty Secrets nail glue a try. This vegan formula is free of sulfates, parabens, alcohol, phthalates, soy, and petrolatum. The precise squeeze applicator won't drip, and it's virtually clog-proof, so your glue won't dry out. While the manufacturer doesn't provide details on how long you need to give it to dry, several Amazon reviewers report it takes a bit longer than normal, but once the glue hardens, the results can last for weeks. Glowing review: "This stuff is amazing. Holds up better than anything I've ever tried and I am a registered cosmetologist for the past 33 years. Definitely would buy again. Holds nails for weeks!"

3. A Strong Nail Glue That's Also Perfect For Nail Art Embellishments NYK1 Nail Bond Acrylic Nail Glue $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The liquid in this NYK1 nail glue sets in just five seconds and the fine, precision brush applicator and thin bonding agent also make it a great choice for keeping in your nail art kit (you can use it to bond rhinestones or glitter to the surface). Plus, the manufacturer claims that there are anti-fungal properties in the formula to help keep bacteria from breeding in the layer between your natural and press-on nail. Glowing review: "Best glue I've ever used on rhinestones and nails. Dries quickly, a little goes a long way, and it's got incredibly strong adhesion. Definitely will repurchase!"