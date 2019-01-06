Getting a great night's sleep is significantly easier when you're surrounded by comfortable bedding. That's why the best goose down comforters are such a game-changer: They're cozy, luxurious, and provide the perfect amount of warmth.

What To Look For In A Down Comforter

Whether you want the best year-round comforter or you just need something lightweight for the summer months, there are a few key factors to consider when choosing a down comforter:

When you're ready to feel like you're sleeping under a cloud, here are four of the best goose down comforters to choose from.

1 The Overall Best Goose Down Comforter Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter Duvet Insert $135 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with pure goose down, this Egyptian Bedding comforter will give you a cozy and satisfying night's sleep all year long. With 750-plus fill power, it provides plenty of warmth — and it's hypoallergenic, too. Thanks to its baffle box design, the feathers won't shift around too much or create any overly cold or warm spots. Plus, the comforter has built-in loops to keep it in place if you use it with a duvet cover. What fans say: "I absolutely LOVE this comforter, it is perfect!! I live in Wyoming and it is heavy enough to keep me warm in the winter, but it is great for summer!! " Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King

2 The Most Lightweight Comforter puredown Lightweight White Goose Down Comforter $106 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This lightweight goose down comforter is the way to go if you're worried about feeling too warm at night. It's made with a blend of 75 percent goose down and 25 percent goose feather (the latter helps give it that lightweight feeling). With a filling power of 550, it's just the right amount to provide warmth without causing you to overheat. And with a single-needle stitching construction, you can rest assured that the feathers will stay inside this comforter where they belong. The trade-offs: While many fans love the lightness that comes from the goose down and goose feather blend, the 550 filling means this might not be a suitable year-round comforter for everyone. What fans say: "I prefer to sleep with down, but in the past during the summers it was just too hot. This one is just the right amount of weight, comfort, and warmth that I don't sweat out the evil all night long. It's a little light on really cold winter nights, but nothing an extra layer wont fix." Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

3 The Warmest Comforter puredown 800 Fill Power Natural White Goose Down Comforter $250 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a fill power of 800, this extra warm comforter is the perfect choice if you love being nice and toasty while you sleep. It's filled with a mix of 93 percent goose down plus 7 percent goose feather for a little breathability. With a thread count of 700, the fabric is super soft and gentle on skin, while the baffle box design keeps the stuffing in place for a consistent temperature. Some reviewers noted that the comforter was a little flat at first but fluffed up after a few days out of its packaging. The trade-offs: Although this comforter is designed to be breathable, the 800 fill power could be a little too warm for some sleepers during the hotter months. What fans say: "This is the real deal meant to keep a person warm in cold weather. If you are a fresh air person you can sleep with the window partially open and you'd still be warm. It's that good." Available sizes: Twin, Full, King