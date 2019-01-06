The 4 Best Goose Down Comforters
Getting a great night's sleep is significantly easier when you're surrounded by comfortable bedding. That's why the best goose down comforters are such a game-changer: They're cozy, luxurious, and provide the perfect amount of warmth.
What To Look For In A Down Comforter
Whether you want the best year-round comforter or you just need something lightweight for the summer months, there are a few key factors to consider when choosing a down comforter:
- Fill power: The amount of space that 1 ounce of down feathers will take up is referred to as fill power. According to the down-goods manufacturer Down & Feather Co., a higher fill power means more air is trapped in the down; so the higher the fill power, the warmer the comforter will be. If you prefer something on the warmer end, look for a fill power of 600 or above.
- Construction: Down comforters have two main types of construction: sewn-through or baffle box. All of the options on this list feature the latter because, as the folks at Clarity Mattress explain, baffle box construction provides a more evenly distributed warmth than sewn-through comforters.
- Material: You'll also find that my picks all have a cotton outer-shell, which is both softer and more breathable than polyester options.
When you're ready to feel like you're sleeping under a cloud, here are four of the best goose down comforters to choose from.
1The Overall Best Goose Down Comforter
What's great about it: Made with pure goose down, this Egyptian Bedding comforter will give you a cozy and satisfying night's sleep all year long. With 750-plus fill power, it provides plenty of warmth — and it's hypoallergenic, too. Thanks to its baffle box design, the feathers won't shift around too much or create any overly cold or warm spots. Plus, the comforter has built-in loops to keep it in place if you use it with a duvet cover.
What fans say: "I absolutely LOVE this comforter, it is perfect!! I live in Wyoming and it is heavy enough to keep me warm in the winter, but it is great for summer!! "
- Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King
2The Most Lightweight Comforter
What's great about it: This lightweight goose down comforter is the way to go if you're worried about feeling too warm at night. It's made with a blend of 75 percent goose down and 25 percent goose feather (the latter helps give it that lightweight feeling). With a filling power of 550, it's just the right amount to provide warmth without causing you to overheat. And with a single-needle stitching construction, you can rest assured that the feathers will stay inside this comforter where they belong.
The trade-offs: While many fans love the lightness that comes from the goose down and goose feather blend, the 550 filling means this might not be a suitable year-round comforter for everyone.
What fans say: "I prefer to sleep with down, but in the past during the summers it was just too hot. This one is just the right amount of weight, comfort, and warmth that I don't sweat out the evil all night long. It's a little light on really cold winter nights, but nothing an extra layer wont fix."
- Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King
3The Warmest Comforter
What's great about it: With a fill power of 800, this extra warm comforter is the perfect choice if you love being nice and toasty while you sleep. It's filled with a mix of 93 percent goose down plus 7 percent goose feather for a little breathability. With a thread count of 700, the fabric is super soft and gentle on skin, while the baffle box design keeps the stuffing in place for a consistent temperature. Some reviewers noted that the comforter was a little flat at first but fluffed up after a few days out of its packaging.
The trade-offs: Although this comforter is designed to be breathable, the 800 fill power could be a little too warm for some sleepers during the hotter months.
What fans say: "This is the real deal meant to keep a person warm in cold weather. If you are a fresh air person you can sleep with the window partially open and you'd still be warm. It's that good."
- Available sizes: Twin, Full, King
4The Best Budget Goose Down Comforter
What's great about it: Designed to be comfortable enough for year-round use, this budget-friendly comforter is an ideal blend of quality and affordability. Costing less than $90, it's made with a blend of hypoallergenic goose down and microfiber goose down alternative. The cotton cover repels dust and dander, while the baffle box construction keeps the inner filling in place for temperature consistency.
The trade-offs: The mix of down alternative filling means this comforter might feel heavier and less breathable than one with pure down fill.
What fans say: "I love this comforter! I was looking for a heavy weight insert for my duvet that would be fluffy. It is not too loud but I like the rustle of a down comforter. It definitely is on the warmer side which I expected so I’m not disappointed by that at all. Love the look and it’s so comfy!"
- Available sizes: Twin, Full, King
