Whether you're feeling some aches and pains or just plain cold, few things are more comforting than curling up with a cozy heated blanket. Living in the Midwest, and having recently survived -30 degree temperatures (no joke), I know all too well what it feels like to be chilled to the bone — and the value of having a blanket that works a little harder than your average throw. Yet when it comes to electric blankets, all are not created equal. The best heated blankets are machine-washable and have important safety features built in, like an automatic shut-off to prevent fires and over-heating.

There are other factors to consider as well, like whether it has a range of heat settings, or even dual-heating temperature zones if you're sharing the blanket with someone with vastly different heat preferences. You'll also want to consider size — do you want an electric blanket designed for your bed, or a heated throw that can be used for couch lounging?

While some heated blankets can cost well over $200, there are plenty of great options at more reasonable prices. All of the options below are under $130 and have received high ratings and stellar reviews from Amazon customers.

The Best Electric Blankets For Beds For staying warm all through the night, you want an electric blanket designed for bedtime use. If you're sharing your bed with an already hot sleeper, don't worry — the options here both feature dual-temperature controls. The Best Overall: Soft, Safe, & Highly Rated SoftHeat by Perfect Fit Luxury Micro-Fleece Electric Heated Blanket (Queen) $130 Amazon See on Amazon This micro-fleece electric blanket from Perfect Fit is the total package. It's soft, safe, and boasts more than 3,300 Amazon reviews, with the majority being five stars. Many electric blankets out there are clunky because you can feel the wires within, but not this one. Its micro-thin wires really are barely noticeable and they deliver consistent, evenly distributed heat. The blanket's patented low-voltage technology is certified as non-hazardous. It doesn't emit electromagnetic fields (EMFs), thanks to the small power supply box that changes the normal 120 volt AC home current into non-hazardous, low voltage DC current. Plus, it automatically shuts off after 10 hours. It comes with 10 customizable heat settings, and if you order a Queen or King blanket, it comes with dual controllers for further customization. While the controllers aren't super high-tech, they do come with a large, backlit display with auto-dimming for easy night-time adjustments. Available in five different colors, the blanket is machine washable and can be dried on low settings. What reviewers are saying: "This low voltage blanket works differently. The controller does not cycle on/off; these controllers maintain continuous power supply to the wires, so the amount of heat that the blanket produce is always fixed (user selectable). The blanket always maintains the selected constant temperature throughout the night without sudden bursts."

The Best Budget Blanket: An $100 Option with a Pre-Heating Setting Holmes Luxury Velvet Plush Heated Blanket (Queen) $100 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a plush electric blanket that you can pre-heat so that it's ready the moment you crawl into bed, this ultra-soft one from Holmes is a winner. It comes with a multi-setting controller, with a backlit LCD display and 10 heat levels. It shuts off automatically after 10 hours and its Thermofine warming system monitors the temperature and auto-adjusts to keep the level of warmth consistent throughout the night. Available in sand and walnut colors, the blanket comes with dual controls for customization and is fully machine washable and dryer safe. What reviewers are saying: "Comfortable, good temperature range, and a feature I thought was a gimmick turned out to be very nice: the preheat function. You set your temperature, then hit PH and it goes into full heat for 30 minutes then goes back to your setting. This is really nice on a cold day."

The Best Electric Throw Blankets For those looking for a little extra warmth on the couch or at their desk, a heated throw is the way to go. You'll be able to stay comfortably warm, no matter what the thermostat is set at. The Best Overall: A Substantial Sherpa Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket, Olive $60 Amazon See on Amazon This hefty sherpa blanket from Sunbeam is awesome for staying warm, even when it's not turned on! Of course, when you do fire up the heat, it gets even better. It's made with "Royal Mink" fabric on one side, and snuggly sherpa fabric on the other, so it's super soft and has some welcome weight to it. It features three heat settings (low, medium, and high) and boasts ThermoFine technology that auto-adjusts for consistent heat. It also has an automatic shut-off after three hours. You can choose from a variety of colors, including olive (featured), garnet, honey, or sable. Measuring in at 50 inches by 60 inches, it's a bit on the small side for using on top of a bed, but it's perfect for the couch, recliner, or desk chair. What reviewers are saying: "So I work at an office that feels like Antarctica or a polar vortex. I'm not allowed to have a personal heater ... so I got around to buying a heated blanket! It's lovely and discreet. Very warm and comfortable so I can work without my fingers turning blue!"