To help you fall asleep more comfortably — especially during the cooler months — only the best heated mattress pads will do. These make it easy to get cozy at night, provide therapeutic heat to relax your muscles and ease tension, and can even help your electricity bill by reducing the need to crank up the heat.

Although heated mattress pads are usually a safe option, there are still a few things you should remember when adding one to your sleep routine. The first is the size. Be sure to choose a mattress pad that is the same size as your current mattress. Anything too big or small is more likely to end up damaged. Also, periodically check your pad for rips or tears. If there’s any problem, don’t use it and replace it. It’s also smart to look for models with automatic shut-off features so you don’t have to worry if you forget to turn it off upon waking. And it's best to avoid using a heated mattress pad and blanket at the same time.

Other features you'll likely enjoy are temperature controls so you can adjust it to suit your preferences and machine-washable units so they're easier to keep clean.

Scroll on for the best heated mattress pads on Amazon. All of these top-rated picks are perfect for getting your bed warm and toasty at night!

1. The Best Overall Heated Mattress Pad Sunbeam All Season Premium Heated Mattress Pad $142 | Amazon See On Amazon The Sunbeam All Season heated mattress pad is a top pick for most sleepers looking for comfort, with extra thick padding that feels luxurious even when it's not warm. This heated mattress has a 100% quilted breathable cotton top and fits beds up to 21-inches deep. It features 10 different heating settings and a preheating feature for quick warming that later cools down to your preferred setting. There are also two separate heating zones and controllers to accommodate two sleepers with different preferences. There’s also an auto shut-off feature for safety. Plus, this mattress pad is machine washable and includes a five-year warranty. The only drawback might be the limited sizes available (The above listing is for the queen-size mattress pad, and there's a separate listing for the king-size mattress pad). What fans say: “First, the slight quilting adds a very luxurious feel to our bed. It's not so much that you feel like you're sinking, but it is a very comfortable layer. I'd recommend choosing this model for that reason alone. The wires are absolutely undetectable. The preheat function is super fast. And I felt the heat was even and it was easy to get a comfortable temperature. So far, very impressed.” Available Sizes: Queen, King

2. The Best Budget Heated Mattress Pad With Two Zones Biddeford Electric Heated Mattress Pad $51 | Amazon See On Amazon The Biddeford Electric Heated Mattress Pad is a great budget-friendly option. It offers therapeutic heat through the night and features two separate heating zones and controllers with 10 settings. While it's not as plush as the top pick, this heated mattress pad is an inexpensive way to get cozy. The auto shut-off feature instantly stops the heat after eight hours for safety. This pad is also machine washable and available in a range of sizes. What fans say: “This is my 2nd Biddeford elec. heated mattress pad that I've bought. I have one on each bed. I love them. I hate crawling into a cold bed. My first one is a few years old now; it's still working great." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

3. The Best Hypoallergenic Heated Mattress Pad Serta Silky Smooth Plush Velour Electric Heated Mattress Pad $78 | Amazon See On Amazon For allergy sufferers and those with sensitivities, the Serta Silky Smooth Plush Velour Electric Heated Mattress Pad is worth considering. This heated mattress pad features hypoallergenic fill to help prevent dust mites and allergens. The top is also made with a smooth velour material for comfort. There are 10 heat settings and a preheating feature to warm up your bed in advance, much like the top pick, though this one's not as plush. With its digital controller, you can program it to your favorite setting and set the built-in timer. This pad has an auto shut-off function and is also machine washable. Plus, the queen, king, and California king sizes come with dual zone controllers. What fans say: “Oh, this Serta Plush Velour Electric Heated Mattress Pad is so very comforting. You can set it up [easy] and have your bed all toasty and warm by the time you go to bed, and you could set your thermostat lower because your bed would be warmer. There are ten different settings so you can get the amount of heat you want. It also automatically turns itself off after being on for 10 hours. And the best part? It is machine washable and dryable.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King