Sometimes a plain ole throw blanket will keep you warm, but for those moments when you want to up the ante, you need the best heated throw blankets. A heated throw blanket, otherwise known as an electric blanket, is one of the coziest items to own right now. It plugs into an electrical outlet and contains wires that course within it, distributing heat evenly and safely.

Depending on your budget and what you're looking for, you can snag a heated throw blanket with several heat settings or opt for a minimalist option that still works. Most have an auto shut-off feature, which is important safety-wise, especially if you think you might fall asleep snuggled up.

As far as materials go, the majority of heated throw blankets are made with polyester microfiber. They're soft, plush, and OK to toss in the washer and dryer. On really cold nights, however, higher maintenance options like a sherpa or even a micro mink winter blanket will keep you extra warm.

Grab one of the best heated throw blankets, drape it over you on your couch or bed, and get ready to feel the warmth. Trust me, you won't regret investing in this cold-weather accessory.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Sunbeam Microplush Heated Throw $40 Amazon See On Amazon Three heat settings and an automatic, three-hour shut-off feature make this heated throw blanket the best overall. Designed with Sunbeam's "ThermoFine" technology, this blanket distributes heat evenly so your entire body will experience the same level of warmth. It holds up well in the washer and dryer and comes in 11 mostly-neutral colors, with one fun zebra print thrown in for good measure. This heated throw also has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. "I love this throw," reads one glowing review. "It's heats up and cradles me in comfort and security all while looking modern, sophisticated, and elegant. And of course, it is extremely soft and silky."

2 The Best For Super Cold Nights PureWarmth By Biddeford Micro Mink Sherpa Heated Throw Blanket $55 Amazon See On Amazon This reversible heated throw blanket is luxuriously soft and warm: It has micro mink on one side and sherpa on the other, making it perfect for really cold nights. It's actually warm enough to use with or without heat. This throw has six heat settings you can adjust via a digital controller in addition to a 10-hour auto shut-off timer. It’s also machine washable and dryer safe, boasting an extra-long 13-foot cord to give you even more freedom to move.

3 The Most Affordable Sunbeam Fleece Heated Throw Blanket $25 Amazon See On Amazon This fleece heated throw blanket is cheaper than other options on this list, but it's just as warm and fuzzy. It comes with three easy-toggle heat settings and an auto shut-off timer turns that it off after three hours. Reviewers say it warms up in seconds and is thinner and more lightweight than other blankets, which, depending on your preferences, could be either a pro or a con. The main drawback with this more affordable blanket is that you won't get to choose the color — it comes in an assorted color option. You could receive one of a few different colors including dark, neutral shades (like olive and cranberry) or one of two plaid prints. As long as the element of surprise doesn't bother you, this warm throw blanket is a great deal.