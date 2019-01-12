When you have wide feet, finding good hiking boots can be tough. But believe it or not, some of the best hiking boots for wide feet come from popular brands you probably already know, like Columbia, Merrell, and Vasque.

But first things first: you'll need to measure your feet if you don't already know how wide they are. Length and width go hand-in-hand as far as sizing goes. And while shoes can range in width from extra-narrow (AA) to six-extra-wide (6E), most brands only offer medium and wide options. However, a wide size (which is indicated with a "W" or a "D") typically offers an extra 3/8 inch compared to a medium size in the same length.

Once you've figured out your size, there are a couple of key questions you'll want to consider:

What kind of hiking will you be doing?

Are you a hardcore adventurer who often navigates tough, technical terrain? If so, you'll want a rugged boot made with full-grain leather and a tough, grippy sole. If, on the other hand, you're a more relaxed hiker who simply likes getting out in nature and casually trekking around, you can get away with a boot that's lighter and less stiff with fewer technical features.

What type of climate will you be hiking in?

If you're headed to the high dessert, where it's always blazing hot, you'll want a breathable, lightweight boot that wicks moisture and prevents your feet from overheating. Meanwhile, if you're in the Pacific Northwest, where it's moist and damp, you'll want a thicker boot that's fully waterproof to help keep you dry.

The right pair for you will depend on your answers to these questions. Read on to discover the best hiking boots for wide feet, which has something for almost every type of trail and climate.

1 The Overall Best Hiking Boots For Wide Feet Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot $80 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with full grain leather coated in Columbia's Omni-Shield water-resistant technology, these super durable hiking boots offer great protection from the elements at a more affordable price than similar options. They have comfortable, compression-molded EVA foam, a tough lugged sole, and an easy hook-and-loop closure system. What fans say: "These are amazingly comfortable shoes. Usually I have trouble finding a shoe that fits my wide feet well, but this shoe fit perfectly. I've tested these for the last few weeks and I haven't had any trouble keeping my feet dry and comfortable during my trail walks or camping trips." Available sizes: 5 W to 11 W

2 The Best For Wet Or Rainy Conditions Vasque Women's Talus Trek UltraDry Hiking Boot $150 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Tons of hiking boots claim to be waterproof but are merely water-resistant, unable to hold up to creek crossings or heavy rainfall. Not the case with these fully waterproof hiking boots, which are made with nubuck leather and feature Vasque's "UltraDry" system. On top of that, they have a sturdy Vibram rubber sole, breathable mesh underlays, and a soft, molded polyurethane midsole. What fans say: "I have a wide foot & have a heck of a time finding shoes to fit. Boots of any kind are usually a nightmare. I love these, I wear a 9.5 wide, that is what I ordered & they fit perfectly! Very very pleased!" Available sizes: 6 W to 11 W

3 The Best For Technical Terrain Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot $130 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with suede leather and mesh, these grippy hiking boots boast tough rubber soles with 5-millimeter lugs that let you navigate technical terrain without slipping and sliding all over the place. They also have a unique air-cushioning system in the heel that absorbs shock and minimizes the impact of your foot as it strikes rocks, roots, branches, and other wilderness features. What fans say: "I have wide feet and usually end up having to get men's size hiking boots. I wanted to cry when I put them on because they fit perfectly. I actually purchased a second pair for when these wear out." Available sizes: 5 W to 11 W