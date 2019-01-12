The 4 Best Hiking Boots For Wide Feet
When you have wide feet, finding good hiking boots can be tough. But believe it or not, some of the best hiking boots for wide feet come from popular brands you probably already know, like Columbia, Merrell, and Vasque.
But first things first: you'll need to measure your feet if you don't already know how wide they are. Length and width go hand-in-hand as far as sizing goes. And while shoes can range in width from extra-narrow (AA) to six-extra-wide (6E), most brands only offer medium and wide options. However, a wide size (which is indicated with a "W" or a "D") typically offers an extra 3/8 inch compared to a medium size in the same length.
Once you've figured out your size, there are a couple of key questions you'll want to consider:
What kind of hiking will you be doing?
Are you a hardcore adventurer who often navigates tough, technical terrain? If so, you'll want a rugged boot made with full-grain leather and a tough, grippy sole. If, on the other hand, you're a more relaxed hiker who simply likes getting out in nature and casually trekking around, you can get away with a boot that's lighter and less stiff with fewer technical features.
What type of climate will you be hiking in?
If you're headed to the high dessert, where it's always blazing hot, you'll want a breathable, lightweight boot that wicks moisture and prevents your feet from overheating. Meanwhile, if you're in the Pacific Northwest, where it's moist and damp, you'll want a thicker boot that's fully waterproof to help keep you dry.
The right pair for you will depend on your answers to these questions. Read on to discover the best hiking boots for wide feet, which has something for almost every type of trail and climate.
1The Overall Best Hiking Boots For Wide Feet
What's great about them: Made with full grain leather coated in Columbia's Omni-Shield water-resistant technology, these super durable hiking boots offer great protection from the elements at a more affordable price than similar options. They have comfortable, compression-molded EVA foam, a tough lugged sole, and an easy hook-and-loop closure system.
What fans say: "These are amazingly comfortable shoes. Usually I have trouble finding a shoe that fits my wide feet well, but this shoe fit perfectly. I've tested these for the last few weeks and I haven't had any trouble keeping my feet dry and comfortable during my trail walks or camping trips."
- Available sizes: 5 W to 11 W
2The Best For Wet Or Rainy Conditions
What's great about them: Tons of hiking boots claim to be waterproof but are merely water-resistant, unable to hold up to creek crossings or heavy rainfall. Not the case with these fully waterproof hiking boots, which are made with nubuck leather and feature Vasque's "UltraDry" system. On top of that, they have a sturdy Vibram rubber sole, breathable mesh underlays, and a soft, molded polyurethane midsole.
What fans say: "I have a wide foot & have a heck of a time finding shoes to fit. Boots of any kind are usually a nightmare. I love these, I wear a 9.5 wide, that is what I ordered & they fit perfectly! Very very pleased!"
- Available sizes: 6 W to 11 W
3The Best For Technical Terrain
What's great about them: Made with suede leather and mesh, these grippy hiking boots boast tough rubber soles with 5-millimeter lugs that let you navigate technical terrain without slipping and sliding all over the place. They also have a unique air-cushioning system in the heel that absorbs shock and minimizes the impact of your foot as it strikes rocks, roots, branches, and other wilderness features.
What fans say: "I have wide feet and usually end up having to get men's size hiking boots. I wanted to cry when I put them on because they fit perfectly. I actually purchased a second pair for when these wear out."
- Available sizes: 5 W to 11 W
4The Best For Hot Weather
What's great about them: If you hike a lot in the summertime or live in hot climates where you work up a sweat, these lightweight hiking boots will keep your feet cool and dry. They're constructed with a breathable, low-cut design and ventilated mesh panels that prevent overheating. What's more, they also feature suede leather panels, making them rugged and durable, too.
What fans say: "This is the best shoe for someone who needs a wide toebox and arch support. I hike four or five times a week and Merrill boots are the only ones that are supportive enough for me not to have painful feet after my hikes."
- Available sizes: 5 W to 11 W
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.