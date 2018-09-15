No matter the type of climate you live in, dry indoor air can cause chapped, dehydrated skin. But the good news is, using one of the best humidifiers for dry skin can add moisture to the air in your home and restore the humidity level, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and healthy.

Aside from re-hydrating your skin and lips, the best humidifiers can also alleviate dry sinuses, lessen allergies and upper respiratory symptoms, and even minimize your chances of catching an airborne virus.

When searching for a humidifier, you'll want to consider if a warm-mist or cool-mist option is best for your lifestyle. Warm-mist humidifiers work by boiling water inside the machine and then releasing a hot steam into your space. While this type can cut down on mold buildup, they're not the best option if you have kids or pets because the steam can burn them.

In contrast, the best cool-mist humidifiers require more frequent cleaning, but can make a room feel cooler and moisture-rich, and are safe to touch (read: safer for kids). And while there are many benefits to using a humidifier, keep in mind that if they're not properly cleaned or maintained, they can actually have a negative effect on your health, so upkeep is super important.

To help inform your choices, I've rounded up the best humidifiers for dry skin, below.

1 The Best For Small Spaces: A Cool-Mist Humidifier That Is Lightweight & Portable Urpower Essential Oil Cool Mist Humidifier $16 Amazon See On Amazon Best for: Smaller areas, or to bring with you while traveling. The features: Urpower's cool mist humidifier is a portable option that doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser. The compact sizing makes it ideal for use in small areas or for travel, but won't last as long as other options due to its size. The 100-milliliter water tank can operate for up to three hours continuously. With an optional LED light that lets you choose between seven different colors and two brightness levels for each, it can also act as a bedside night light. It features an auto shut-off feature and lets you opt for either a continuous misting mode, which emits mist nonstop, or an intermittent misting mode, which mists for 30 seconds and then pauses for 30 seconds. Even better, this mini humidifier is just $16. What fans say: This option has a 4.5-star rating and a whopping 28,000 customer reviews. People loved this humidifier/diffuser hybrid for smaller rooms and for how safe it is around kids.

2 The Best For Medium Spaces: A Cool-Mist Humidifier That's Quiet & Runs For 16 Hours Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 Amazon See On Amazon Best for: Medium-sized rooms, and for anyone with kids or pets. The features: Pure Enrichment's ultrasonic cool-mist humidifier uses a 1.5-liter water tank that can operate for up to 16 hours of continuous use, making it a great option for overnight use to cover medium-sized rooms. It also has an optional nightlight, high- or low-speed mist settings, and automatic shut-off feature once the tank is empty. This humidifier is also an ultrasonic model, meaning the mist won't make a lot of noise and disturb light sleepers. For all the quality features it offers, it's a steal at $40. What fans say: With a four-star rating and nearly 9,500 customer reviews, people love this humidifier and say it works well and is truly quiet.

3 The Best For Large Spaces: A Warm-Mist & Cool-Mist Humidifier With A Large Water Tank Levoit 6L Warm And Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier $90 Amazon See On Amazon Best for: Large areas, and for those without kids or pets (if you choose to use the warm-mist setting). The features: If you prefer a humidifier that offers both cool-mist and warm-mist options, look no further than this ultrasonic humidifier by Levoit. With a 1.5-gallon water tank (that's more than 5 liters, for reference) that can operate for us to 36 hours, it's also the best choice for large rooms. It lets you choose between three different misting strengths on both the warm mist and cool mist settings, uses ultrasonic misting for a quiet operation, and includes a sleep timer and remote control for added convenience. This option even displays the current humidity level in the surrounding air and has an optional automatic mode that adjusts the mist levels based on the current humidity level. All of this is displayed on a sleek touch control panel. What fans say: People love this option for its innovative digital design and customizable features. One user said, "this is the best humidifier I have ever owned with every key feature performing at top level."