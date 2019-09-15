Wine tumblers are a great way to keep your fancy beverage of choice crisp and cold long after you pour it. When it comes to choosing the best insulated wine tumblers, you’ll want to consider its construction and materials to ensure your pick offers the best insulation possible.

Typically with wine tumblers, there are four common features that help keep your drink cold: a double-wall design, vacuum insulation, a reflective liner, and a fully sealing lid. All of these design elements work in different ways to help to prevent your beverage from getting warmed up by the air surrounding it. Many tumblers will feature a double-wall design and vacuum insulation, however, some of these other traits can be harder to come by.

As for materials, the most ideal way to keep your wine chilled would be a tumbler with stainless steel double-walls combined with a copper lining. High-quality stainless steel is durable and long-lasting, though it tends to be more expensive, and some people find it has a metallic aftertaste. Another popular material for tumblers is plastic, which is often more affordable and great for outdoor barbecues and pool parties. The trade-off is that it isn't as sturdy and could crack or shatter.

You'll also want to consider any extra features that you want in a tumbler. If you prefer drinking with a straw, you'll want to find a tumbler that has a lid with an opening or even one that comes with a reusable straw.

Below, I've gathered a list of top picks to help you enjoy your chilled wine even through the hottest of days. Read on to find the best wine tumbler for your needs.

1. The Overall Best Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 12 ounces What's great about it: This Corkcicle triple-insulated stemless glass has an impressive design, with a nonslip bottom that makes it super easy to handle. With double-wall, vacuum insulation and a copper lining (a combo frequently referred to as "triple-insulation"), this tumbler will keep your wine chilled for up to nine hours and will help prevent condensation. Its lid is removable, BPA-free, fully closable, and splash-proof. If you like using straws, it also has an easy opening, and the removable silicone ring makes it easy to clean (though its recommended that you wash this option by hand). While it may be a little pricey, it checks off a lot of the boxes that make for a great wine tumbler. Another plus: It comes in 13 color options. What fans say: "I really love everything about this for my vino! Color is great with that hint of sparkle, I don't feel bedazzle overload. Keeps my drink nice and cold with the couple of ice cubes I add."

2. The Best Insulated Wine Tumbler With Straw HITCH HITSLAM Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 12 ounces What's great about it: For wine drinkers who like to use straws, this stemless wine tumbler is a perfect choice. Equipped with its own straw and special cleaning brush, it's made from top-grade stainless steel and designed with double-wall vacuum insulation and a copper lining. It will keep your wine cold for up to nine hours while preventing any condensation or sweat. The plastic lid isn't fully sealable, but it does have a rubber gasket for an extra secure fit. The tumbler itself is constructed with a silicone bottom that won't slide around. Available in four colors, this is one is dishwasher-safe but should only be put on the top rack. What fans say: "I bought this because of the straw. I'm a fan of reusable straws. This cup is so cute and it holds the right amount of any drink that you want! I used it for wine and iced coffee and it kept them both cool."

3. The Best Plastic Tumbler Set Cupture Insulated Wine Tumbler Cup With Drink-Through Lid (Set Of 8) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 10 ounces What's great about it: If you prefer the lightweight ease of plastic tumblers, these Cupture insulated wine tumbler cups are a great option that's super cost-effective. Made out of premium-grade acrylic that's BPA-free, it still has the capacity to keep your wine chilled thanks to its double-wall insulation (though, the brand doesn't specify how long it will stay cold for). The design prevents any condensation build-up on the exterior, while the interior wall preserves your beverage in a uniquely designed wine glass. While it may not keep your wine chilled for as long as other options on this list, and it only holds 10 ounces (compared to 12 ounces), it does have a lid that snaps closed completely to prevent any leaks and help preserve temperature. What fans say: "Oh my! What a great price for these wine glasses! We use these when sitting on our patio near our pool. Haven’t had any problem with them and I did drop at least one without consequence. I’ve recommended them to friends."