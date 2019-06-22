It goes without saying that every home needs a good pair of shears for life’s everyday tasks. And although it may feel easy to run out and buy the first pair you see (they're just glorified scissors, after all?), you should know that not all shears are created equal. When buying the best kitchen shears, there are a few things to consider.

It’s important to find a pair of shears that are sharp enough to handle a myriad of kitchen duties. Whether you’re deboning a chicken or snipping herbs, finding a pair with blades strong enough to slice through just about anything will be extremely beneficial in the long run. For this, look for shears made of high-carbon stainless steel that are designed to stay sharp use after use.

In addition to their sharpness, getting a pair of shears that are serrated on either the edge of one or both blades will make for better grip when handling slippery items, which will be a big help when it comes to dealing with wet fish or raw meat.

Also, consider the handle. Since you'll be applying pressure to use your shears, you'll want a grip made of a comfortable material that you can get a good grip on. Luckily, regardless of your dominant hand, most shears are now designed for ambidextrous use.

But let's cut to the chase (pun intended) and take a look at the best kitchen shears for your household needs.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Wüsthof Come-Apart Kitchen Shears $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to selecting a pair of shears that will stand up to any job, the Wüsthof 5558 definitely wins the competition. Crafted from German high-carbon stainless steel, these shears are not only sharp and sturdy enough for everyday use, but their serrated blade also adds extra grip when cutting into slippery foods. They also separate for easy cleaning and feature handles that will suit both right- and left-handed users. These shears are certainly a fan favorite with one reviewer raving that they’re “everything you could ask for.”

2. The Runner-Up Miyabi Kitchen Shears $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The micro-serrated edges and bone-breaker feature of the Miyabi kitchen shears make it a close second for the best overall category. Designed to cut through poultry bones, herbs, and just about anything else you can think of, these shears can pretty much handle it all. In addition to their cutting abilities, these kitchen scissors feature ergonomically structured handles that have proven to be a perfect fit for both right- and left-handed chefs. While they'll cost you a bit more than any other shear on this list, they've earned glowing reviews from Amazon reviewers who say they're the "best kitchen scissors you will ever own."

3. The Most Affordable Chef Remi Heavy Duty Kitchen Shears $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These Chef Remi shears definitely offer great bang for your buck. With ultra-sharp blades that are durable and will last years, these shears can cut through poultry and other meats in a flash. Perfect for both lefties and righties, they easily come apart for fuss-free cleaning. They also feature a built-in bottle opener as an added bonus. At a great price point and with awesome reviews, these shears are definitely worth every penny. One reviewer explained, “I used them to cut up a chicken, trim a dozen rose stems, cut herbs... Everything went through like a breeze.”