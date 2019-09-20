They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. But you know what else absence can do? It can make you incredibly frisky. Long-distance couples know this struggle more acutely than anyone else, and most of them look for ways to overcome the distance that threatens to muck up their sex lives. While the traditional solution might have been phone sex, now, there are virtual sex toys that can be controlled via apps from anywhere in the world. Ahead, I round up the best long-distance sex toys that are changing the game for star-crossed couples.

Though most of these interactive sex toys are the same in that they are all app-controlled, the toys themselves vary widely. When it comes to choosing the right toy for you and your long-distance lover, it's mostly a matter of personal preference. On this list, you'll find all the top long-distance sex toys in their categories: sleek, minimalist wands, addictive rabbit vibrators, and even butt plugs.

As long as you and your partner have a WiFi (or Bluetooth) connection, you'll be able to use any of the high-tech sex toys listed below. Scroll on to discover five virtual sex toys that are perfect for long-distance relationships.

1. The Best Long-Distance Rabbit Vibrator Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator $119 | Amazon See On Amazon Rabbit vibrators are so popular because of their ability to provide both clitoral and G-spot stimulation at the same time. On this rabbit, the head rotates instead of vibrates, while the clitoral arm buzzes against your love button. Using Bluetooth or WiFi, the accompanying app can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Lovense's app also allows you to download up to 5,000 unique vibrational patterns, and it can be used in conjunction with another Lovense sex toy. Hook them both up to the app, and the two toys will actually work in tandem with one another — when one moves, the other reacts. Talk about high-tech. "Honestly this is the best feeling toy I have ever owned and it’s so fun to let others control it. Makes it way more fun!" wrote one reviewer. Another reported, "AMAZING! Best orgasms off a toy [I've] ever had."

2. The Best Long-Distance Wand Maketfun Power Wand Massager $83 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer something without as many bells and whistles, this basic (in a good way) wand checks all the right boxes for some long-distance fun. Like the other toys on this list, it can be controlled via app from anywhere in the world. But what's even cooler is that the control capabilities can also be sent via messaging apps, like Facebook and Whatsapp, giving pretty much anyone in your contact list the ability to pleasure you from miles away. This wand is equipped with 16 different vibration modes, it's made of soft, medical-grade silicone, and it's easily rechargeable via USB.

3. The Best Long-Distance G-Spot Vibrator Loveai Dolp Vibes $66 | Amazon See On Amazon If G-spot stimulation is what you crave the most, add this vibrator to your cart ASAP. It's an egg-shaped vibrator that sits comfortably against your G-spot, and it can be controlled manually or with the app. Like with the rest of these long-distance sex toys, whoever is in control of the app can access the vibrator from anywhere in the world. What sets this app apart from most others it that you can create custom vibration patterns and save them for later use. You can even program it to react to the surrounding sounds in your environment or sync it with the music of your choice. Another cool feature is that you can sync this vibrator to work with another Loveai toy, which can both be controlled by the app simultaneously.