Lip gloss is a great way to give your lips a little extra oomph, whether you’re wearing it alone or over your favorite lipstick. However, not all glosses are the same, especially when it comes to staying power. The best long-lasting lip glosses actually stay put for hours so you can enjoy wonderfully shiny lips all day and night — without constantly re-applying your gloss.

What To Look For In A Long-Lasting Lip Gloss

Lip glosses have come a long way since the overly-sticky formulas of the past. Modern glosses cut down on stickiness and are often designed to hydrate your lips. When you’re looking for a long-lasting formula, your best bet is to opt for a lip gloss that is pigmented, which will wear down so that the color lingers even after the shine is gone.

How To Make Your Lip Gloss Last

A little prep work will also help to make your lip gloss last. If you have the time, start by exfoliating your lips to get rid of dry skin. This ensures that your lips are smooth and prepped for product. Next, line and fill your lips with a lip pencil that matches their natural color. This important step gives your gloss extra staying power, since it creates a barrier that will prevent the gloss from migrating beyond your lip line. Finally, slide the gloss on your lips and smack them together to achieve an even coating.

In order to find you the longest lasting glosses, I scoured the internet in search of the most-loved glosses. Reviewers say that these four lip glosses are the real deal; they look amazing on the lips and actually last, too.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Long-Lasting Lip Gloss NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in 24 shades Soft and smooth, this NYX Professional Makeup butter gloss feels amazing on the lips (no stickiness here!) and lasts an incredibly long time, too. That’s certainly a winning combination in the eyes of Amazon reviewers, who give this pick a standout 4.6-star rating, among 9,200 and growing reviews. The cruelty-free gloss comes in more than 20 different shades, including neutrals and some bright colors, and focuses more on color and shine than on sparkle. Each gloss delivers sheer to medium coverage. Best of all, the low price tag means you can afford to buy more than one. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this product. The best lip gloss ever!!! [...] The price is right too. It smells amazing, it feels good on my lips. Not tacky at all. And once applied, it last a long time. I love it so much, I purchased another. It’s always good to have a spare."

2. A Long-Lasting Lip Gloss That Promises 6 Hours Of Shine Rimmel Stay Glossy 6 Hour Lipgloss $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in 34 shades This lip gloss from Rimmel promises six hours of glossy shine, and Amazon reviewers indicate that the product lives up to its expectations; the long-lasting formula actually stays put on the lips. Plus, it's ultra-smooth, hydrating, and soft, all without any dreaded stickiness. The lip gloss comes in 34 different shades, including solid colors, shimmery options, and a classic clear for when you need just a touch of extra shine. At $4 a tube, this pick is absolutely a steal, so you should hit "add to cart," stat. (Pro tip: you can also buy it in a two-pack!) Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I only use the clear gloss and I love it! It immediately leaves my lips soft and glossy. I like that it last a long time before I have to re-apply. I am glad I bought it and will purchase again!"

3. A Long-Lasting Lip Gloss That Also Plumps Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in 100+ shades With more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.6-star rating overall, reviewers love that this Buxom lip gloss does double duty, both plumping the lip (thanks to a unique peptide complex) and leaving it with a gorgeous, glistening finish. The high-shine shimmering lip gloss contains vitamins A and E, which help to provide moisture. As if all of that wasn't already amazing, there's one more thing that can't be ignored — the incredible shade range. With just around 100 colors to choose from (nope, that's not a typo), you’ll surely find the perfect pick for your pout. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I didn't expect to like these Buxom lip plumping glosses. I thought they'd cause an uncomfortable feeling on the lips. Well I was wrong they don't. It leaves a cool minty feeling on my lips. What I love about this lip polish is that it had a nice bold color it's not sheer. It's sparkly without being "glittery" I feel comfortable as an adult wearing this to work or in any situation. This leaves my lips feeling very hydrated, they look juicy, and they definitely look plumper. These are so long lasting. Unless I'm eating or continuously drinking I hardly have to reapply. I'm very impressed with this and I want to get more colors."