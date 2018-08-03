If you experience lower back pain and frequently find yourself tempted to book pricey deep-tissue massages, it's time to take matters into your own hands. Investing in one of the best lower back massagers will help you quickly relieve achy knots and tightness — all at your own convenience.

Keep in mind that any severe, persistent, or worsening lower back pain should always be checked out by a doctor. However, if you've only got minor aches and pains from, say, hunching over a computer all day or kicking butt at the gym, a handy self-massage tool can do wonders for your daily comfort.

The best back massagers offer relief through different features like heat, deep-kneading Shiatsu rollers, vibrations, or manual massage balls. To make your search easier, below, I've compiled a list of four ideal options for your lower back. All my picks utilize these different massage techniques with auto shut-off features for added safety and — most importantly — are top-rated by users.

Whether you prefer leaning back on a pillow or using a handheld massager, you'll find something here for you. Prepare your lower back for pure bliss, and keep reading to order a game-changing gadget right now.

The Overall Best Lower Back Massager With More Than 7,000 Reviews Amazon Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager With Heat $40 Amazon Buy Now With a whopping 7,600 customer reviews, it's safe to say people absolutely love this Shiatsu Pillow Massager by Zyllion. The soft, compact pillow fits behind your back or neck and uses four deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes with an optional heating function to give you a top-notch massage at home. The massage nodes automatically switch directions after one minute to target every knot, while the heating function helps soothe tight muscles even more. One fan raved, "I feel just as good as if I had gone to a massage therapist. This pillow will be going with me everywhere! Great to take to work, and on car travel, as you can plug it into your car. The heat setting feels really great."

2 A Deep-Kneading Massager With Arm Handles For Optimal Comfort Amazon Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $49 Amazon Buy Now The Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager by Naipo uses an ergonomic U-shaped design, eight 3D-rotation massage rollers, and soothing heat to give you a deep massage on your back (or even your neck). This larger option also comes with two arm handles and three adjustable speed settings so you can choose the kneading intensity. Users love this massager and love how good it feels — one reviewer even called it "life changing," noting that it's perfect for those who crave a medium to deep massage pressure.

3 A Handheld Deep-Tissue Massager That's Ultra Precise Amazon RENPHO Cordless Electric Percussion Massager $40 Amazon Buy Now If you prefer a handheld massager to target specific knots and pressure points, you'll love RENPHO's cordless electric percussion massager. This heated deep-tissue massager includes five different head attachments and four speed options, creating a fully customizable experience. It has a built-in, rechargeable battery that lasts for 140 minutes per charge, and, naturally, it's a bestseller among Amazon customers. "This portable massager is a game-changer," a satisfied review reads. "Very comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver, not heavy and easy to self massage after work."