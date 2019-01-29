The 4 Best Luxury Sheets
You don't have to book a stay at a hotel to experience soft, luxurious sheets. You can recreate that experience at home by picking up a set of high-quality sheets for your own bedroom. And, when it comes to finding the best luxury sheets, the name of the game is thread count.
Thread count can seem like a buzz word, but it actually makes a difference in the softness of the sheets. Thread count refers to how finely woven a sheet's fibers are and, as a rule, the finer the weave the softer the overall feel. Pro-tip: While sheets can boast thread counts ranging from 200 to 1,000, many experts believe that once you cross the threshold past 500-thread-count sheets, the feel of the sheets doesn't improve drastically.
When shopping for luxury sheets, there's a wide range of fabrics from which you can choose. Egyptian cotton is what you'll find in many high-end hotel rooms, but if you tend to be a hot-sleeper, you may want to consider bamboo sheets, since they're typically more breathable than cotton. Or if you have the reverse problem and tend to be cold at night, a set of cozy cotton flannel sheets might be what you need.
Take a look at my picks for the best luxury sheets you can buy below.
1The Overall Best, All Things Considered
With over 3,400 reviews, these Thread Spread sheets are one of the most popular four-piece bedding sets on Amazon, and it's not hard to see why. Not only are these sheets made with 100-percent Egyptian cotton, but their 1,000-thread-count, satin weave is resistant to pilling and won't dull with repeated washes. Plus, they come in a rainbow of colors, including more unique ones like lilac and hot pink. Raved one fan: "These are the most incredible sheets I have ever slept on. They're extremely soft, have a luxurious feel on the skin, and the color matches perfectly with my comforter set."
- Sizes available: Queen, King, and California King
2The Best For Hot Sleepers
For hot sleepers, bamboo sheets are the way to go. This luxury Cariloha four-piece sheet set is made of 100-percent viscose bamboo which is as soft as Egyptian cotton, but is lighter and more breathable. Available in five different color options (including Bahama Blue, pictured), these sheets, are a bit pricier than others on this list. But, nearly 1,500 reviewers have weighed in, with many saying, "They are the most comfortable sheets I have ever slept on."
- Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King
3The Best For Cold Weather
This four-piece flannel sheet set is perfect for anyone who craves extra warmth while trying to fall asleep. Made in Portugal (i.e. the country where some of the softest bedding is manufactured), these 100-percent cotton velvet flannel sheets are thick, butter-y soft, and designed to retain heat. They come in four neutral colors (with names like "toast," "cloud," and "heather,") and have a glowing, 4.8-star rating by Amazon reviewers.
- Sizes available: Twin, Twin X-Large, Full, Queen, King, and California King
4The Most Affordable
When you're on a budget, but still want to buy the most luxurious sheets possible, this Isabella Cromwell four-piece sheet set is a great choice. While the fabric is a blend of Egyptian cotton and polyesters, these sheets are constructed with an impressive 1,000-thread count that gives them a silky, not scratchy, texture. They're also wrinkle-resistant and come in eight different colors to match your bedroom's decor. Plus, Amazon reviewers have noted that these sheets wash and dry very well, and soften even more over time.
- Sizes available: Queen and King
