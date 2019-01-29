You don't have to book a stay at a hotel to experience soft, luxurious sheets. You can recreate that experience at home by picking up a set of high-quality sheets for your own bedroom. And, when it comes to finding the best luxury sheets, the name of the game is thread count.

Thread count can seem like a buzz word, but it actually makes a difference in the softness of the sheets. Thread count refers to how finely woven a sheet's fibers are and, as a rule, the finer the weave the softer the overall feel. Pro-tip: While sheets can boast thread counts ranging from 200 to 1,000, many experts believe that once you cross the threshold past 500-thread-count sheets, the feel of the sheets doesn't improve drastically.

When shopping for luxury sheets, there's a wide range of fabrics from which you can choose. Egyptian cotton is what you'll find in many high-end hotel rooms, but if you tend to be a hot-sleeper, you may want to consider bamboo sheets, since they're typically more breathable than cotton. Or if you have the reverse problem and tend to be cold at night, a set of cozy cotton flannel sheets might be what you need.

Take a look at my picks for the best luxury sheets you can buy below.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Thread Spread 4-Piece Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, Queen $90 Amazon See On Amazon With over 3,400 reviews, these Thread Spread sheets are one of the most popular four-piece bedding sets on Amazon, and it's not hard to see why. Not only are these sheets made with 100-percent Egyptian cotton, but their 1,000-thread-count, satin weave is resistant to pilling and won't dull with repeated washes. Plus, they come in a rainbow of colors, including more unique ones like lilac and hot pink. Raved one fan: "These are the most incredible sheets I have ever slept on. They're extremely soft, have a luxurious feel on the skin, and the color matches perfectly with my comforter set." Sizes available: Queen, King, and California King

2 The Best For Hot Sleepers Cariloha Classic 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen $179 Amazon See On Amazon For hot sleepers, bamboo sheets are the way to go. This luxury Cariloha four-piece sheet set is made of 100-percent viscose bamboo which is as soft as Egyptian cotton, but is lighter and more breathable. Available in five different color options (including Bahama Blue, pictured), these sheets, are a bit pricier than others on this list. But, nearly 1,500 reviewers have weighed in, with many saying, "They are the most comfortable sheets I have ever slept on." Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King