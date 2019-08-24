Whether you’re new to the kitchen or an experienced chef, measuring cups are practically a necessity when following a recipe. But with so many different options out there, it can be a bit daunting to select the best measuring cups for your kitchen. It’s important to consider the following:

What You’re Measuring

For accuracy and to minimize messes, dry and liquid ingredients should be measured in different types of measuring cups. Measuring cups designed for dry ingredients specify exact measurements (1/2 cup, for example) and are meant to be filled to the brim — which is a bad idea for liquids. Most measuring cup sets for dry ingredients come with 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, and 1-cup measures, although sometimes you can get bonus sizes like a 3/4 cup. Measuring cups designed for liquid ingredients, on the other hand, come with extra space above the measurement lines to help avoid spilling. These measuring cups come in a wide range of sizes but have multiple markers. They are usually at least 1-cup big.

Material

For dry ingredient measuring cups, the most durable material is steel because it holds up well to washing, and is less likely to warp or bend.

For wet ingredient measuring cups, glass is a great choice because it doesn't pick up smells and is easy to clean. Keep in mind, however, that glass can easily break if dropped.

Plastic is usually a more budget-friendly option for both dry and wet ingredient cups, but a drawback is that it can absorb stains and smells. Not all plastic is dishwasher-safe either.

To help in your search for the best measuring cups, here are four highly rated options that would make great additions to your kitchen.

1. The Best Set For Dry Ingredients KitchenMade Stainless Steel Measuring Cups (6-Piece) $25 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Made of high-quality stainless steel, this measuring cup set from KitchenMade will stand the test of time. It won’t bend, rust, or break — even with repeated use. Backed by a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, reviewers agree that these cups are the real deal: “I have purchased many measuring cups over the years and if I had known about these, I would not have wasted money buying the same item over and over. These are beefy and well worth the money,” one reviewer commented. With six different cup sizes (1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, 2/3-, 3/4-, and 1-cup), you can easily measure out the dry ingredients for most recipes. The measurement sizes, which are written in both cups and milliliters, are engraved into the steel, so you don’t have to worry about the numbers rubbing off. Plus, this set has other thoughtful details, like a flat-bottom design to ensure the cups won’t tip. Also, the cups are made in one piece, so the handle won't fall off. When you’re done making your food masterpiece, simply put the cups in the dishwasher to clean. Storage is also simple — the cups are stackable, so they take up very little room in your drawers.

2. The Best Budget Option For Dry Ingredients New Star Foodservice Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons And Cups (8-Piece) $10 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This measuring cup and spoon set from New Star Foodservice is made with durable stainless steel and about half the price of the top pick. With four standard measuring cup sizes (1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, and 1-cup) and four bonus measuring spoons (1/4-, 1/2-, and 1-teaspoon, and 1-tablespoon), while the material is a little less sturdy than the top pick, it's still a fantastic option well worth your dough. Another drawback is that the measurements are written on the bottom of the bigger cups. However, they are dishwasher-safe, nest inside one another, and are connected together with a detachable ring so you’re less likely to lose the cups in your kitchen drawers. Amazon reviewers agree that this set is definitely worth it; this set has more than 1,600 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. One Amazon reviewer said: “I finally decided to upgrade and I am very happy with this purchase. I would recommend these to anyone who would like an adult set of measuring cups and would like to upgrade their kitchen without breaking the bank.”

3. The Best For Liquid Ingredients Pyrex 8-Cup Measuring Cup $19 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This measuring cup from Pyrex is big enough to handle recipes big and small, with the ability to measure up to 8 cups of ingredients. This super-strong measuring cup, which is made of non-porous glass that won’t stain or absorb food odors, is designed for ease; the ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold, and the lid can sift, pour, strain, or sprinkle your ingredients. This measuring cup is also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Pyrex is adored by reviewers on Amazon, with more than 2,700 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. One commenter noted, “The size combined with the Pyrex quality make this my go-to. [...] I love being able to put the cup with lid in the fridge and not have to worry about finding the plastic wrap or transferring the mixture to another container. Honestly, I can't rave enough about this product.” Keep in mind that since this measuring cup can hold so much liquid, it is rather big, making it more difficult to store than other options. There's also a three-piece Pyrex measuring cup set, which is made of the same high-quality glass, but comes in smaller sizes.

4. The Best Budget Option For Liquid Ingredients OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup $9 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This measuring cup from OXO has a smart design that makes measuring liquids a breeze; the angled surface of the cup allows you to easily read measurements from overhead instead of having to pour liquid in, check the measurement on the side, and repeat until reaching the desired amount. This feature has Amazon reviewers raving about this measuring cup, with one reviewer writing, “The precision and efficiency are extraordinary.” This measuring cup also boasts a soft, nonslip handle that's comfortable to use. This measuring cup is dishwasher-safe, however, it is made of plastic, which tends to be lighter, but can also potentially stain and pick up smells over time.