The 6 Best Measuring Spoons
You wouldn't think measuring spoons would be tough to shop for, but there are actually a surprising number of factors to consider. You don't want to end up, after all, with cracked handles or rubbed-off numbers a week after your purchase. To find the best measuring spoons, you'll want to take into account the following factors:
- Material: Two of the most common materials for spoon sets are plastic and stainless steel — both of which have pros and cons. Plastic is cheaper but less durable. Plus, it's prone to picking up food flavors (especially with wet ingredients). Stainless steel, on the other hand, is more expensive but it's also tough, nonporous, and long-lasting. Slightly less common materials include silicone, which is flexible and also nonporous, and wood, which is elegant but requires a bit of extra care to maintain.
- Ease Of Use: Make sure the measurements are clearly labeled with large, easy-to-read numbers that won't rub off (bonus points if they're etched or engraved). It's also helpful if the spoons are unattached or easy to unclip from the others.
- Storage: The last thing to consider is how much space they take up in between uses. Most spoons are designed to be nesting, but it's also great to have snapping, clicking, or magnetic features that keep them from fanning out in the drawer or, if you prefer to hang them, a hook.
To help you find the right utensils for your kitchen, I've put together a list of the best measuring spoons below.
1. These Popular & Colorful Stainless Steel Spoons That Come With Bonus Cups
What's great about them: With more than 1,400 reviews, these are some of the best stainless steel measuring spoons out there. They feature high-quality stainless steel, which prevents them from holding on to food smells, along with cute and functional silicone grips that keep them from slipping in your hand. Each piece is engraved with easy-to-read measurements, and they nest together to save space in your drawer. Dishwasher-safe, the 10-piece set includes five spoons, as well as five measuring cups, ranging from 1/4 teaspoon to 1 cup.
What fans say: "Great quality, heavy, sturdy, colorful, I love them!
2. These Easy-To-Read Plastic Spoons With A Convenient Hanging Hook
What's great about them: Made with plastic but still fairly durable, these OXO measuring spoons are designed with a clever snapping mechanism that keeps them together in the drawer, preventing them from splaying out into a jumbled mess. Not only that, but the design also lets you pull one spoon out at a time so that the others don't get needlessly dirty. The spoons are color-coded with large, easy-to-identify numbers that reviewers say don't fade, even after many trips through the dishwasher. This seven-piece set includes spoons ranging from 1/8 teaspoon through 1 tablespoon.
What fans say: "I've used these for about a year now at my friends house and they're WONDERFUL! I had to get a set for myself. They arrived and are exactly like his, I'm so excited to have them in my kitchen! They click together so they don't get lost [...] These are, by far, the sturdiest plastic measuring cups I've owned."
3. These Dual-Sided Magnetic Spoons That Nest Together In Your Drawers
What's great about them: With more than 2,800 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these hugely popular measuring spoons have a cult-following on Amazon. Constructed with a spoon at each end, one side is designated for wet ingredients and the other for dry ones. The dry side is oval-shaped, which lets you dig into spice containers with greater ease, and the wet side is round for easy measurements. Best of all, the dual-sided spoons feature a magnetic locking mechanism that keeps them nested together when not in use. The set offers five different measurements: 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon.
What fans say: "Hands down one of the best kitchen products I've ever bought. I saw these in a magazine and I knew I just had to have them. I get SO annoyed by the normal measuring spoons that are on a plastic ring because they're just so cumbersome and when you use one you practically have to wash the whole thing. These just snap together and snap apart, easy as pie. They take up practically no space at all in my utensil drawer."
4. These Practical Plastic Spoons That Are Durable & Budget-Friendly
What's great about them: Built with sturdy, durable plastic, this KitchenAid measuring spoon set is a practical, low-cost option that reviewers say works accurately and holds up well. Like the first option, they feature a set of measuring cups on top of a five-piece spoon set. The spoons conveniently nest inside one another, and the numbers are displayed on the handles in large, clear letters. They're dishwasher-safe and offer a great variety of measurements, from 1/4 teaspoon to 1 cup.
What fans say: "These measuring cups and spoons are great! They're made with thick plastic so they aren't flimsy or breakable. The individual cups and spoons can also be taken off the ring so it's not as bulky. The measurement labels on the handles are much better than [the] measuring cups I had previously, which completely faded away after just a few washes. I also really like the color, which it true to the picture. Definitely a good choice and worth the price!"
5. These Cleverly Designed Silicone Spoons That Are Fully Collapsible
What's great about them: If you're looking for a way to save extra space in your cupboards or drawers, these fully collapsible measuring spoons offer an easy solution. The spoons and cups in the eight-piece set are all made from soft but sturdy silicone, and they can be folded flat when not in use. The handles feature engraved letters that are simple to read and no-slip pads that provide a firm grip. With this set, you'll get measurements ranging from 1/4 teaspoon to 1 cup.
What fans say: "I have limited space for utensil storage and the fact that they collapse is why I purchased them, but having each cup size a different color makes them even better."
6. These Cute Wooden Spoons That Have Charming Laser-Etchings
What's great about them: These cute measuring spoons, which have more than 100 five-star reviews on Amazon, are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. They're made from strong beechwood that holds up to wear and tear while offering a pretty look for your kitchen. Each spoon in the four-piece set is laser-etched with an animal-themed design that won't fade after extensive use. With this set, you'll have measurements for 1 tablespoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, and 1/4 teaspoon. The only drawback is that these spoons need to be hand-washed and hand-dried to keep them in top shape.
What fans say: "Absolutely adorable. The design holds well and your guests will just gush when they notice it. A great gift."
