What's great about them: With more than 2,800 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these hugely popular measuring spoons have a cult-following on Amazon. Constructed with a spoon at each end, one side is designated for wet ingredients and the other for dry ones. The dry side is oval-shaped, which lets you dig into spice containers with greater ease, and the wet side is round for easy measurements. Best of all, the dual-sided spoons feature a magnetic locking mechanism that keeps them nested together when not in use. The set offers five different measurements: 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon.

What fans say: "Hands down one of the best kitchen products I've ever bought. I saw these in a magazine and I knew I just had to have them. I get SO annoyed by the normal measuring spoons that are on a plastic ring because they're just so cumbersome and when you use one you practically have to wash the whole thing. These just snap together and snap apart, easy as pie. They take up practically no space at all in my utensil drawer."