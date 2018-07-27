People often say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's sometimes hard to remember that on busy mornings. That's why the best microwave egg cookers are such lifesavers. They're a fast, affordable, and convenient way to make a healthy, protein-filled breakfast in virtually no time.

Whether you're tired of the same ole breakfast yogurt or you're looking to take advantage of the health benefits of eating eggs, there are plenty of different ways you can use a microwave egg cooker to shake up your morning routine.

When choosing the best option for you, the main factor you need to think about is how you prefer to eat your eggs. If you want to have lots of options, go for a cooker that can craft a variety of styles. And if you only like 'em one way? There are some great options that cater to niche preferences (e.g. poached or hard boiled). The last thing to keep in mind is your schedule — you want something that'll work for your lifestyle. If you've got time to sit down and have a nice breakfast, enjoy every minute of it, but if your mornings usually involve you hitting snooze and scrambling (pun intended) around until the last possible moment, choose accordingly.

Ready to find the one for you? Here, discover four egg cookers that have the It factor in terms of the best microwave products.

1 The Overall Best Microwave Egg Cooker That Makes Multiple Different Styles Amazon Allstar Innovations Egg-Tastic Microwave Egg Cooker and Poacher $20 Amazon Buy Now In addition to being able to prepare eggs in multiple ways, the main reason the Egg-Tastic cooker is the best overall is because it leaves absolutely no mess behind. You can whisk up to four eggs directly inside this durable pot and put it right in the microwave, making cleanup easy. With a non-slip bottom and a non-stick surface, you'll be able to easily pull out your eggs in as little as one minute. The best part? This egg cooker is dishwasher-safe.

2 An Egg Cooker With A Lid That's Perfect For Travel Amazon Miles Kimball Microwave Egg Muffin Cooker $9 Amazon Buy Now While this portable microwave egg cooker offers less variety and can only cook two eggs in comparison to the Egg-Tastic's four, it more than makes up for it in terms of convenience. Though fried eggs and mini omelettes are possible with this egg cooker, it's ideal for a breakfast sandwich or egg patty. Plus, with a built-in lid and a dishwasher-safe material, you can eat your creation on the go and pop it right on the top shelf of your dishwasher when you get home. Users raved that "you can't beat it for the price and time saved" and that it's "worth every penny… especially when you are in a hurry and need a quick breakfast meal."

3 A Cooker That Boils Eggs In The Microwave Amazon MSC International Joie Big Boiley Microwave Egg Cooker $9 Amazon Buy Now If boiled eggs are your go-to breakfast choice and you're not interested in any other styles, this microwave egg boiler will be your new go-to. It can cook up to four boiled eggs in minutes, and the best part is, you can make them exactly how you prefer (soft, medium, or hard). One fan raved in an Amazon review, "I have now had this product for about a month. We have yet to have any eggs crack, and have not pierced a single one." While the other options on this list are dishwasher-safe, it's important to note that this egg cooker must be hand-washed.