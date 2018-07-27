The 4 Best Microwave Egg Cookers
People often say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's sometimes hard to remember that on busy mornings. That's why the best microwave egg cookers are such lifesavers. They're a fast, affordable, and convenient way to make a healthy, protein-filled breakfast in virtually no time.
Whether you're tired of the same ole breakfast yogurt or you're looking to take advantage of the health benefits of eating eggs, there are plenty of different ways you can use a microwave egg cooker to shake up your morning routine.
When choosing the best option for you, the main factor you need to think about is how you prefer to eat your eggs. If you want to have lots of options, go for a cooker that can craft a variety of styles. And if you only like 'em one way? There are some great options that cater to niche preferences (e.g. poached or hard boiled). The last thing to keep in mind is your schedule — you want something that'll work for your lifestyle. If you've got time to sit down and have a nice breakfast, enjoy every minute of it, but if your mornings usually involve you hitting snooze and scrambling (pun intended) around until the last possible moment, choose accordingly.
Ready to find the one for you? Here, discover four egg cookers that have the It factor in terms of the best microwave products.
1The Overall Best Microwave Egg Cooker That Makes Multiple Different Styles
In addition to being able to prepare eggs in multiple ways, the main reason the Egg-Tastic cooker is the best overall is because it leaves absolutely no mess behind. You can whisk up to four eggs directly inside this durable pot and put it right in the microwave, making cleanup easy. With a non-slip bottom and a non-stick surface, you'll be able to easily pull out your eggs in as little as one minute. The best part? This egg cooker is dishwasher-safe.
2An Egg Cooker With A Lid That's Perfect For Travel
While this portable microwave egg cooker offers less variety and can only cook two eggs in comparison to the Egg-Tastic's four, it more than makes up for it in terms of convenience. Though fried eggs and mini omelettes are possible with this egg cooker, it's ideal for a breakfast sandwich or egg patty. Plus, with a built-in lid and a dishwasher-safe material, you can eat your creation on the go and pop it right on the top shelf of your dishwasher when you get home. Users raved that "you can't beat it for the price and time saved" and that it's "worth every penny… especially when you are in a hurry and need a quick breakfast meal."
3A Cooker That Boils Eggs In The Microwave
If boiled eggs are your go-to breakfast choice and you're not interested in any other styles, this microwave egg boiler will be your new go-to. It can cook up to four boiled eggs in minutes, and the best part is, you can make them exactly how you prefer (soft, medium, or hard). One fan raved in an Amazon review, "I have now had this product for about a month. We have yet to have any eggs crack, and have not pierced a single one." While the other options on this list are dishwasher-safe, it's important to note that this egg cooker must be hand-washed.
4A Cooker That Poaches Eggs In The Microwave & Over A Skillet
If all you want is the perfect poached egg, this microwave egg poacher from Norpro is the answer to your prayers. It's great for both cooking in a hurry or preparing a leisurely breakfast. You can pop two eggs directly in the microwave when you need to get going, or, if time is not an issue, you can simply use the device to make perfectly poached eggs in a covered skillet. The clear lid releases steam and retains heat while also making it easy to see when your eggs look ready. Cleanup is a breeze thanks to the dishwasher-safe material, and with nearly 500 reviews on Amazon, this egg poacher certainly has a fan following. A happy customer applauded the fact that it's "easy to clean, does not make a mess in the microwave, and cooks the eggs just how I like them." Another wrote, "Best egg poacher I have found – perfect every time!"
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.