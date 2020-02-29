The 4 Best Single Serve Blenders
Whether you’re living solo or always on the go, the best single-serve blenders can help you stay nourished. In the roundup below, I’ve selected a variety of portable blenders — with some being more portable than others — that offer varying levels of power at different price points. From smoothies to protein shakes to crushed ice, there's a little machine here that has you covered.
- Power: The selections below range from 120 watts to 1,000 watts. For blending juices and shakes, a lower watt blender should do the trick; but keep in mind that with lower wattage often comes shorter blender life. If you’re looking for the most high-powered, single-serve blender (that’s still portable), the 1,000 watt option in this roundup promises to crush ice and frozen fruit in seconds.
- Capacity & Design: While they’re all single-serve, the blenders below range in capacity from just under 13 ounces to 24 ounces. Most of them double as to-go cups as well, but be on the lookout for features that suit your lifestyle, like whether the cup fits in a standard car cup holder or whether it can be recharged in the car.
- Cleaning: While one of my picks has a nifty self-cleaning feature rather than being dishwasher safe, most of the blenders below have removable, dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free plastic cups with lids, so you can simply blend and go — with easy clean-up at the end of your day.
Take a look at the best single serve blenders on Amazon. All of them are highly rated, and there’s a pick for every budget.
1. The Best On A Budget: Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
For just $22, this little blender by Hamilton Beach gives you a lot of bang for your buck. It comes with a BPA-free, 14-ounce jar and lid that are both dishwasher safe, so you can blend your shake in the jar, attach the lid, and easily take your drink with you on the go. Since the to-go cup fits in most car cup holders, it’s a particularly great option for busy commuters.
This pick offers one-touch blending, and while the 175-watt motor is lower on the power spectrum, it can still crush ice and frozen fruit, and customers rave about it. In fact, this little machine has more than 13,000 customer reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating. Plus, it’s available in multiple colors, including black, white, red, blue, and raspberry.
A helpful review: “This is the second of these Hamilton Beach portable blenders I've purchased. The first one lasted almost three years, so for the price I paid, I'm not upset about that at all! These are compact and lightweight enough to pack in my luggage on flights, and work great to blend my meal replacement shakes, on the road, with ice, liquid, even fruits, veggies, and can blend it up without too many issues or leftover chunks! Tip: don't overfill it, or you won't leave it space to blend up the ingredients.”
2. The Most Powerful: Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ
This Nutri Ninja Auto IQ blender has a 1,000-watt motor that powerfully crushes through ice, frozen fruits, and veggies in seconds. It has three blend options: auto IQ blend, which runs for 45 seconds; auto IQ ultra blend, which runs for 60 seconds; and the pulse option, which is manually controlled. The Auto IQ technology and the extractor blades work in tandem to make blending effortless and effective, delivering nutrient-rich juices and purees.
This pick lets you blend and go too since it comes with two BPA-free cups, too: an 18-ounce and a 24-ounce, plus two sip-and-seal lids and an instruction book with recipes. There's also a 32-ounce cup that's sold separately. Also good to know: Reviewers say the cups and lids are top-rack dishwasher safe.
A helpful review: “This is a powerful blender that crushes ice perfectly and fast! Great product!”
3. The Most Portable: TENSWALL Personal Blender
While all of these single serve blenders are pretty portable, the Tenswall Portable Blender takes the cake since it operates via a rechargeable battery that can be charged in the car (as long as you have an adapter for the cigarette lighter or a USB-equipped vehicle), and also by any other USB device or an electric outlet. It takes three to five hours to fully charge, but then it's good for about 20 to 30 uses. It uses one-button blending and even has a self-cleaning feature. Plus, it's made with food-grade and nontoxic materials and stainless-steel blades. This pick also has a wrist strap handle for convenience.
With just 120 watts, this blender is admittedly the least powerful option featured in this list. Even so, it comes with a 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon and more than 500 reviews. It holds just under 13 ounces of liquid, and while it's the only blender that doesn't double as a removable cup, the blender container itself is small enough to drink from.
A helpful review: “I love this portable blender because it's great for traveling. When I go on long trips somewhere sometimes it's easy to buy some fruit and make myself a little smoothie for breakfast. I was surprised by how much power this portable blender gave. It comes with a charger and travel cleaner as well to clean around the blades. This blender also has a handle to carry. I like that you can drink from the smoothie blender as well, you don't have to waste or dirty a cup. And the way it's designed makes [it] easy to wash. It's really worth the money.”
4. The One With A Cult Following: NutriBullet Extractor
With a 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon and more than 15,000 reviews, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more popular single-serve blender than the NutriBullet Extractor. It features a BPA-free and dishwasher-safe 24-ounce plastic cup that you can blend your drinks in and then use as a drinking cup on the go. It also includes a lid for the cup so you don't have to worry about spills or freshness, and a recipe book is included as well. This machine boasts a 600-watt motor base and powerful, stainless-steel extractor blades that use a unique cyclonic action to break down tough ingredients, like nuts, stems, and seeds. Fans love it for its ability to make everything from protein shakes to salsa.
A helpful review: “This is my second bullet [...]. I loved mine so much that I bought this one for my kids who have a baby now. They grind up food for her and also make smoothies for themselves.”
