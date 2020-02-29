While all of these single serve blenders are pretty portable, the Tenswall Portable Blender takes the cake since it operates via a rechargeable battery that can be charged in the car (as long as you have an adapter for the cigarette lighter or a USB-equipped vehicle), and also by any other USB device or an electric outlet. It takes three to five hours to fully charge, but then it's good for about 20 to 30 uses. It uses one-button blending and even has a self-cleaning feature. Plus, it's made with food-grade and nontoxic materials and stainless-steel blades. This pick also has a wrist strap handle for convenience.

With just 120 watts, this blender is admittedly the least powerful option featured in this list. Even so, it comes with a 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon and more than 500 reviews. It holds just under 13 ounces of liquid, and while it's the only blender that doesn't double as a removable cup, the blender container itself is small enough to drink from.

A helpful review: “I love this portable blender because it's great for traveling. When I go on long trips somewhere sometimes it's easy to buy some fruit and make myself a little smoothie for breakfast. I was surprised by how much power this portable blender gave. It comes with a charger and travel cleaner as well to clean around the blades. This blender also has a handle to carry. I like that you can drink from the smoothie blender as well, you don't have to waste or dirty a cup. And the way it's designed makes [it] easy to wash. It's really worth the money.”