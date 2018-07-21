Gone are the days of there being only one type of mousse to choose from: thick, sticky, and goopy that leaves hair crunchy and hard. Now, there are options for all different hair types — some that actually leave hair feeling softer than before. Even if you have naturally thick hair, you'll be able to find a mousse that works for you — it may just take a little more searching. So I've done the research and outlined four of the best mousses for thick hair, below. They're all strong enough to style and hold coarser-textured strands, but won't weigh them down either.

For maintaining style, you'll want to choose a mousse that has a generally strong hold — but it's also important to look for one that isn't too heavy, as this can weigh down the envious natural volume that often goes hand-in-hand with thick hair. And since thicker, coarser hair tends to trap humidity and get frizzy quicker than most other types, you'll also want to find an option that's smoothing and hydrating.

Having thick hair can often feel like both a blessing and a curse — while you likely enjoy your luscious locks, they can be harder to manage. But with the right products, you'll have no problem maintaining a head of hair you love. Find out the best mousses for thick hair, ahead!

1 The Overall Best Mousse Based On Price, Reviews, & Features Amazon OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls Moisture Mousse $11 Amazon Buy Now OGX's Moisture Mousse was specifically created to quench coarse or wavy hair, and according to Amazon reviewers, it doesn't disappoint. This option is super moisturizing and uses a roster of natural oils to tame frizz, hydrate hair, and leave it feeling soft and smooth. Note that this product is a bit heavy, so a little goes a long way and it'll likely only work well on those with very thick hair. It also comes at an affordable price point of just $11 for an 8-ounce bottle and has a yummy coconut scent.

2 A Budget-Friendly Value Pack Ideal For Long-Lasting, Maximum Hold Amazon Pantene Pro-V Maximum Hold Stylers Mousse $15 (3 6.6-ounce bottles) Amazon Buy Now Pantene Pro-V's Stylers Mousse is the best option if you need something with maximum-hold for super-thick hair — this is the brand's strongest formula. This value pack is also the best bang for your buck, as you'll get three 6.6-ounce bottles for only $15. Though this is a strong-hold mousse, it uses a non-sticky formula that won't weigh down your hair and will instead leave it feeling bouncy and movable. Users love this option for softening and adding shine to their hair without making it feel heavy.

3 A Lightweight, Volumizing Option That's Sulfate-Free Amazon Thermafuse Fixxé Volume Mousse $15 Amazon Buy Now Notably lightweight, Thermafuse's Fixxé Volume Mousse is the ideal choice if you're looking for a lighter hold that'll still maintain style. This sulfate-free formula gives your hair a more flexible feel and boosts volume without feeling heavy or sticky, and will be gentler on color-treated hair. It also includes keratin, a key ingredient in smoothing out strands, making this a great option for minimizing frizz or flyaways. Users noted how well it works for adding volume without weight it down — on both thin and thick hair types.