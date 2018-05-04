Mousse is one of the best products you can buy if you want to give your hair an instant body boost. But, like anything else, some mousses are better than others when it comes to creating a volume. In general, the best hair mousse for volume — as opposed to ones for curl definition, shaping, or creating a wet look — will have a barely-there finish and a strong to medium hold that effortlessly adds lift.

When trying to decide which volume-enhancing mousse might be right for your hair, you'll also want to consider how easy a particular product is to use, how long the extra volume will last, and whether or not you're interested in added benefits like heat protection or a conditioning, color-safe formula. Once you've decided on your hair care needs, it's time to pick the one worthy of your money and time.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of the best mousses for the voluminous hair of your dreams. From a formula that smells ultra luxe and makes your blowout last longer to a unique spray-to-mousse product that give you an intense root lift, these mousses might just be ready for a spot in your every day routine.

3 A Mousse That Boosts Volume, Shine, And Softness With Argan Oil Amazon Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse $21 AmazonBuy Now For a volume-enhancing mousse that also adds superior shine and softness to your hair, try Moroccanoil's Volumizing Mousse. This weightless styling product is made with fatty acid- and antioxidant-rich argan oil that nourishes the hair to provide a medium hold that still moves. The formula also includes an anti-static agent so your hair will look (and feel) as smooth as possible.

4 A Volumizing Mousse With Serious Heat And Humidity Protection Amazon Kenra Extra Volume Mousse 17 $11 AmazonBuy Now The Kenra Volume Mousse Extra 17 is the perfect volumizing mousse if you're looking for a product with firm hold and workable control that doesn't feel sticky, stiff, or heavy. This particular mousse stands out because it provides thermal defense up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit and is extremely resistant to humidity. Its alcohol-free formula spreads easily through hair to create thickness everywhere — not just where you spray it. Expect to get amazing, long-lasting volume that keeps your hair protected and healthy.