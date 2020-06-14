Have you thought about buying an Orgasm recently? Same. Since its debut in 1999, NARS Orgasm blush has transcended cult status to become one of the most beloved beauty products probably ever. But if you don’t want to shell out $30 for a pan of this prestige product, try one of the best NARS Orgasm dupes instead: You’ll get Orgasm’s iconic, blissful glow, for a little (or a lot) less money. And each of these blushes can do things a regular Orgasm can’t, like work overtime as a bronzer or provide some added skin care benefits.

Which is not to say that NARS Orgasm isn’t necessarily worth the money. While consumers may have initially been drawn by the name, they’re staying for the product itself: The “peachy pink with gold shimmer” shade looks good on literally every skin tone, the blendability of the product is great, and one compact seems to last for years.

That said, there are a few things you might not like that much about NARS Orgasm. You may share my general distaste for glitter in your blush, for instance, or you might be seeking more “natural” alternatives to your makeup bag mainstays (in addition to saving money).

Whatever the reason, don’t let their relatively nondescript names fool you: These four dupes for NARS Orgasm are uniquely wonderful blushes, and they’re all available on Amazon (for less than $25 each!). Scroll on to shop them now.

Editor's note: Interested in more alternatives to popular beauty products? Check out more of the best makeup and skin care dupes, here.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Drugstore Dupe Milani Baked Blush in Petal Primavera $7 | Amazon See on Amazon With its peachy hue, gold-flecked shimmer, and silky-smooth consistency, this Milani Baked Blush is as close to a one-to-one comparison to NARS Orgasm that you can get from a drugstore brand. (The $7 price tag, however, is not at all comparable to the original.) The Bella Bellini shade pictured above is the closest match to Orgasm in the range, though it does lean more coral than pink. (Alternatively, you can try Berry Amore: It’s the next closest match to Orgasm, and it has a bit of a rosier hue.) Also, don’t be scared off by the concentration of glitter in here: It reads more radiant than rave-y when you blend it in.

2. The Best Matte Dupe Buxom Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush in Dolly $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If you like how NARS Orgasm seems to compliment every skin tone, but don't love the golden glitter aspect, try this Buxom blush in Dolly as a more matte (and slightly less expensive) stand-in. This rosy-mauve shade looks gorgeous on everyone, while very finely milled minerals impart a hint of pearlescent shimmer — a subtler type of radiance than Orgasm’s glitter. The formula also contains sodium hyaluronate, a hyaluronic acid derivative that gives this blush a ton of blendability and a weightless feel.

3. The Best "Clean" Dupe Honest Beauty Lit Powder Blush in Flirty $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This Honest Beauty Lit Powder Blush in Flirty is described as a “peachy coral with gold shimmer.” Should sound familiar, since that’s the same exact product description as NARS Orgasm. Where this blush strays from the original is mostly in its formulation, which contains fewer synthetic ingredients, zero parabens or silicones, and sustainably sourced mica in lieu of talc. Otherwise, it gives you a similar “healthy” glow, buildable color, and smooth application, albeit for more than half the price of a NARS blush.