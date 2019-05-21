Whether you're trying to live more eco-consciously — or simply want super soft sheets to climb into at night — buying organic bedding can help you sleep a little easier. That's because the best organic sheets are not only luxuriously comfortable for you, but they're good for the planet too.

The most important thing to look for when shopping for organic bedding is to make sure it has a GOTS-certified label on it. GOTS stands for 'Global Organic Textile Standard' and is recognized the world over as the gold standard when it comes to guaranteeing a textile is truly organic.

Only products containing at least 95 percent organic fibers can be called 'GOTS-certified organic,' and only products made with a minimum of 70 percent organic fibers can earn a "made with organic" GOTS-certification. Both levels of certification require that all inputs (dyes, auxiliary materials, etc.) meet environmental and toxicological criteria. What's more, socially responsible practices, like fair wages and safe working conditions, are required all along the textile supply chain.

The cotton sheet sets below are all specifically GOTS-certified organic (i.e. 95% organic fibers). Some of them also have an OKEO-Tex Standard 100 certification, which means that all of the materials used, from the sewing threads to the woven fabrics to the buttons, are non-toxic and chemical-free.

In compiling this list, thread count was also a factor. Typically, the higher the thread count, the more expensive the sheets are, so a variety of price points were considered. However, it's important to understand that a higher thread count doesn't necessarily translate to better, just that the fabric is denser, according to Missy Tannen, co-founder of Boll & Branch, in an interview with Wirecutter. So, if you're looking for sheets with good air flow, a higher thread count might not necessarily be what you're looking for.

1. 800 Thread Count Sheets For Warmth Linen Souq Premium Organic Cotton 800 Thread Count 4-Piece Sheet Set - Queen $124 Amazon See on Amazon This luxe four-piece sheet set is made from premium 100 percent organic cotton, and includes a fitted and flat sheet, as well as two standard pillow cases. The fully elasticized fitted sheet has a pocket depth of 19 inches, so it's a great choice for anyone with a particularly deep mattress, or a large mattress topper. And the 800 thread count (single ply) means these sheets are sumptuously warm. The GOTS-certified cotton is sourced and woven in the U.S. and features a lustrous sateen finish. Sheets are available in sizes twin to California king, and in a range of colors from neutral (white, ivory, silver grey) to bolder hues (sage, burgundy, taupe, chocolate, and elephant grey). One Amazon reviewer had this to say: "Excellent quality. Best of all, made in USA."

2. 500 Thread Count Sheets With A Sheen 500 Thread Count Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set - 100% GOTS Certified $80 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a hypoallergenic sheet set that meets the highest level of organic standards, then this four-piece set from Tissaj is it. The sheets are GOTS-certified and conform to OKEO-Tex Standard 100 criteria. The chemical-free sheets are made with 100 percent cotton that is naturally grown without pesticides. What's more, they have a 500 thread count, using single ply yarn, for luxury hotel sheet-like softness. Available in three colors — ultra white, natural (cream), and smoke gray — these sheets have a smooth sateen finish that gets softer with each wash. In fact, the initial washing is key. One Amazon reviewer noted that by the third wash the sheets felt "incredibly soft and silky." And another fan said: "I brought a queen set last week and I absolutely love the sheets, that are extremely comfortable, smooth and breathable. They retained the smoothness even after washing." The set, which comes with an elastic fitted sheet with a 15-inch drop, a flat sheet, and two standard pillow cases, is available in sizes twin through California king. You can also buy a matching duvet cover.

3. 400 Thread Count Sheets With Fine Details One Park Linen GOTS-Certified Organic Cotton Sateen Weave 400 Thread Count Sheet Set (Queen) $53 Amazon See on Amazon For elegant organic sheets, these highly rated ones from One Park Linen are the way to go. The four-piece sheet set is certified by both GOTS and OKEO-Tex Standard 100, and the organic cotton used is grown from non-GMO seeds. What really sets these sheets apart though is the attention to detail. The long fibers used in the fabric resist pilling, no matter how many times the sheets are washed, and the elegant stitch detail that edges both the sheets and pillow cases also feels premium. Available in neutral colors, and in sizes queen through California king, the set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillow cases. The fully elasticized fitted sheet is 16 inches, so it accommodates deep mattresses. Here's what one Amazon reviewer had to say: "Fits perfect (even with a mattress topper) and there was no need for the usual tug-o-war and running around the corners to fit them before one of the other corners snaps off. Easy! I'm impressed with the quality and softness. It’s definitely worth the money."