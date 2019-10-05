The right dish rack can make your dishwashing routine much tidier. To find the best over the sink dish racks you'll want to consider the design, size, and material. Thinking about what works best for your kitchen and cooking needs will help guide your decision.

First, it's important to consider the rack's design and whether you'd like to leave it out or store it after each use. While many options rest over the sink as a semi-permanent fixture, there are others that roll away or collapse for easy storage after your dishes dry. If space is not an issue, you might want to spring for an extra-large dish rack that's meant to be left out (I've included one such pick below). Whichever design you go with, you'll want to make sure it offers the capacity you need.

Finally, you'll want to decide on material. Two of the most common options for dish racks are stainless steel and plastic, and there are pros and cons to both. Stainless steel is super durable and sturdy, but can sometimes have a larger price tag. Plastic, on the other hand, isn't as durable, but it's usually more cost-effective. Both materials are fairly easy to clean and maintain, though.

Now that you know what factors to think about, read on to find the best over the sink dish rack for your kitchen.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Prepworks by Progressive International Collapsible Over-The-Sink Dish Drainer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 16.5 inches by 26.75 inches What's great about it: Between function, size, and design, this collapsible over-the-sink dish drainer checks off all the boxes, which explains why it has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with over 1,000 reviews. While it can remain in the sink, this pick is also semi-collapsible to one-third its original size. Although made of plastic, it can hold as many as eight plates up to 10 inches in diameter. Equipped with a removable utensil tray, this dish rack is also safe for the dishwasher because of its TPE and polypropylene material. What fans say: "I love it. You can move it over to the sink to have more counter space or move it to the counter to have more room in the sink. Multi functional and collapses for easy storage."

2. The Most Budget-Friendly AHUYUAN Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 17.8 inches by 11.2 inches (additional sizes available) What's great about it: With a 4.7-star rating from Amazon reviewers, this roll-up dish drying rack is another great option with a more modest price-tag. Super cost-effective and reliable, this pick is able to roll away into a compact bundle and can be stored in a drawer or other small space when not in use. While its price point may be low, it doesn't compromise on quality. Made of food-grade stainless steel, this rack is meant to last for years and won't rust or corrode over time. Designed to lie across your sink, it's also super sturdy and can hold all types of dishes, including pots. However, it's important to note that this rack doesn't have compartments or as much organization as other options. What fans say: "Very sturdy, holds a good amount of plates. This is quite useful and it folds up nicely so its very easy to move out of the way if i ever do need to use my second sink!"

3. The Best Large-Capacity Dish Rack iSPECLE Over-The-Sink Dish Drying Rack $54 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 33.5 inches by 11.3 inches by 23.4 inches What's great about it: For those who have bigger households or wash more dishes at a time, this iSPECLE over-the-sink dish drying rack is a great option. Made of heavy-duty, durable stainless steel, this rack hovers above your sink and can hold up to 28 pounds of dishes. It also has great compartments for easy organization, including a space for soap, cooking utensils, cutting boards, and much more. Its feet are made of rubber for extra support and stability, so it won't slip or topple over. What fans say: "I liked that this product fit perfectly over my sink and is adjustable to smaller sizes. It is able to fit my utensils and cleaning supplies on hooks. The dishes drip dry right over the sink! Highly recommend for those without a dishwasher, to set you up for success."