Rumpl The Shammy Clean Up Towel Kit $35 Amazon See On Amazon

What's great about it: Although it's slightly more expensive than the other options on this list, Rumpl's quick-drying Shammy towel offers a higher-end product that's totally worth the investment if you're able to splurge a little. With a blend of 85 percent polyester and 15 percent spandex, it's soft, stretchy, and surprisingly silky. The material is odor-resistant, and it repels sand, so you can take it to the beach, too. The only drawback is that it's denser and therefore a bit heavier than some of the others; however, it comes with a bonus face towel, which is perfect if you want something lighter in weight.

What fans say: While it doesn't have any reviews on Amazon, I have the full-length version of this towel, and I absolutely love it. It's incredibly soft — much more so than many of the microfiber ones that I sometimes find a little itchy and staticky in feel. When you use it, you can really feel the difference in quality compared to other towels. In short, it's a higher quality, slightly thicker towel that will last a long time.