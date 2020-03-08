This ultrasonic humidifier, which has a 30-decibel noise rating, is a little bit of a splurge compared to the others on this list but offers features that the other humidifiers don't. Notably, it has both cool and warm mist settings, so you have the option of filling a room with whatever makes you most comfortable. There are also 12 mist speed settings and a dedicated spot to safely drop in essential oils to be dispersed along with the mist.

In addition to its diffusing capabilities, this device doubles as an air purifier and contains an ion air filter. The filter must be replaced yearly but could be a major benefit for anyone with allergies or who would otherwise buy a separate air purifier.

Like the overall best pick, this humidifier also holds 4 liters of water and automatically shuts off when the tank is empty. It can also handle large rooms up to 485 square feet.

Helpful review: “This humidifier is nearly silent. I have it in my living room as our fireplace really dries out the air. The tank is relatively large and it looks quite sleek and modern up on my mantle. I also love that it has a light that I use as a nightlight. The controls are simple to use and you can modify the humidity levels quite a bit. I’m really happy with this purchase.”