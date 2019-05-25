To stay cool when it's hot outside and reduce your energy costs, you'll want one of the best-rated window air conditioners. Window air conditioners are a great inexpensive choice you can install yourself, but the wrong unit can be slow to cool and loud to operate.

There are window AC units to cool down just about any size room. To decide the best unit for you, first you need to know how much power you need. Most units use a Btu (British Thermal Unit) rating to determine how much cooling power it has. In general, for small bedrooms, 5,000 to 6,500 Btus is ideal; 300 square feet spaces require 7,000 Btus; and rooms of 500 square feet or more will need at least 12,000 Btus. There are also Btu calculators that can help.

Other important considerations include how quiet the unit is and if it includes a remote control. Some window AC units have a sleep mode option to help you get your bedroom temperature just right. Decide if you'll use these extra features and if they're worth a pricier unit.

With all that in mind, I consulted thousands of reviews from real customers on Amazon and these are the best-rated window air conditioners for small, medium, and large rooms.

1. The Best-Rated Window Air Conditioner For The Price Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 Window-Mounted Air Conditioner $160 Amazon See On Amazon Overall Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars; 2,500+ reviews The Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 window-mounted air conditioner is a top pick with a four-star rating after more than 2,600 reviews. It features seven temperature settings and two cooling speeds with the option to adjust the air flow from left or right depending on where you are in the room. It includes a 6.5-foot-long power cord so you can reach the nearest outlet easily. The side panels can also be adjusted to fit a window up to 36 inches in width. And when it’s time to wash the antibacterial filter, it conveniently slides out. Plus with more than 1,400 five-star reviews, this reasonably priced window air conditioner is worth checking out. However, this might not suit those looking for across-the-room convenience since there is no remote. What fans say: "This little unit works very well, I would totally recommend it. I only use it at night to cool off one room that is actually quite large... For the price and the capability, this is a winner... In the blazing hot summer, this is a breath of fresh air.” Available in: 5,000 Btus to cool up to 150 square feet.

2. A Budget Option That Comes With A Remote Amana Window-Mounted Air Conditioner With Remote Control $210 Amazon See On Amazon Overall Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars; 70+ reviews If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, but still want the convenience of a remote control, the Amana window-mounted air conditioner is worth considering. This customer-approved choice features three cooling speeds to help cool and dehumidify your living space. With up to 24,000 Btu cooling capacity, it's also a great wallet-friendly option for large rooms. It's programmable to start and shut off to maintain your room at the right temperature. With its digital display panel and a reusable filter, it has plenty of bonus features. Plus, with a 5.9 foot power cord, it's easy to place and plug in to get that cold air flowing. What fans say: "So far very happy with the product, I really love the eco button, it makes it work like your central air unit, cuts off and comes back on to keep the temp at the correct setting." Available in: 6,000, 8,000, 10,000, 12,000, 15,000, 18,000, and 24,000 Btus.

3. The Best-Rated Window Air Conditioner That's Super Quiet Friedrich CP08G10B Air Conditioner $370 Amazon See On Amazon Overall Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars; 350+ reviews For peace and quiet, the Friedrich CP08G10B air conditioner is a winner. This powerful window AC unit is worth its slightly higher price tag. With an auto air sweep feature that continuously oscillates air back and forth to distribute cold air throughout the room evenly and 24-hour timer scheduling when you want your unit to run it's packed with features including being Energy Star qualified and having a reusable filter. But what reviewers seemed to appreciate most was how quietly it operated so they could comfortably sleep or watch TV without having to crank up the volume. What fans say: "The best air conditioner I have ever owned. I own 2. I purchased this model online. It is worth the extra money! You won't regret this purchase. It actually is a little too quiet. I have to keep a fan on for white noise." Available in: 5,200, 6,000, 8,000, 10,000, 12,000, 15,500, 19,000, and 24,000 Btus.