There are countless ways to handle pubic hair (including just leaving it alone), but if you're going to shave down there, the best razors and trimmers for the bikini area are worth the investment. These often area-specific tools can hug your curves and minimize irritation in a way that your go-to leg razor can't — not to mention, they'll save you some serious time.

If you're looking to prevent razor burn on your pubic area, the first rule of thumb is a skin-friendly, powerful blade; dull or rough razors will tug on the hair follicles instead of cutting them, which will cause the skin to become red and irritated.

Another great tip — especially for those who are starting with longer hair — is to trim before you shave, which makes that next step much more manageable. That way, you end up with a bikini area that's smooth and irritation-free.

Finally, you'll want something that adjusts to the curve of your body. A basic $2 razor will require some serious maneuvering in order to get into crevices, but a razor optimized for the bikini area will pivot and glide over those tough-to-reach spots.

These four trimmers and razors offer all the aforementioned features and more — plus, check out a few must-have bonuses that might just transform your bikini-shaving routine.

1 Best Overall Electric Razor For The Bikini Area Panasonic Close Curves Electric Shaver $18 Amazon This pick has all the necessary features: The design is wireless, rechargeable, waterproof, hypoallergenic, and well-suited for curvy areas. See On Amazon Pros: The pros of this pick are almost too many to count. For one, the Panasonic Close Curves electric shaver uses three independently floating heads made with hypoallergenic stainless steel blades. This not only allows for an especially close shave along your contours, but it's sensitive-skin friendly, too. For another, this option has a pop-up trimmer for longer hair and can be used wet or dry. Throw in the rechargeable convenience, the washable design, and the $18 price tag, and it's no wonder this one has 8,000 and counting reviews. Cons: Reviewers say it's not all that durable, so be gentle with it; some also aren't a fan of the charger the unit sits in. Reviewers say: "I wasn't sure I believed the hype about this razor, but I figured, for the price, it was worth a shot to combat my chronic bikini area razor burn issues. Let me tell you, I will never go back to shaving my bikini area with a razor again. This product is fantastic!"

2 Best Two-In-One Razor And Trimmer Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Razor $13 Amazon No wires or chargers — just a really great bikini razor with a built-in trimmer. See On Amazon Pros: A good bikini razor doesn't have to just be electric; the Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle has a few brilliant, curve-friendly features in the style of a traditional razor. This pick has five close-cutting blades, a pivoting head, unique skin guards, and a built-in hypoallergenic moisturizing serum. The real selling point, however, is the adjustable-comb trimmer on the other side of the handle — and since it's battery-powered, you never have to worry about wires or recharging. Cons: The replacement heads aren't cheap. Reviewers say: "Love this little trimmer. It is exactly what I needed. I've tried other methods that ended up cutting my lady parts. This product allowed me to do a very detailed job without injuries. It's also the perfect size for navigating the female anatomy."

3 Best Option For Sensitive Skin Meeteasy Cordless Bikini Trimmer And Epilator $30 Amazon Thanks to the five rotating blades, this pick offers a close shave while limiting nicks, bumps, and irritation. See On Amazon Pros: These elegant, safe-to-touch rotary blades are extremely popular for women's facial razors — and it's that same hypoallergenic, nick-free design that makes them well-suited for the bikini area, as well. The Meeteasy cordless bikini trimmer has five of them for a quick, easy shave that adjusts to the curves of your body. It glides over even the most sensitive skin without causing irritation or bumps, and it's compact and rechargeable, too. Cons: Since it's a relatively new item, negative feedback is scarce — but a few reviewers do say it doesn't offer as close a shave as some razors. Reviewers say: "Amazing! No razor bumps, cuts, or bruises! I have extremely sensitive skin and there [was] no irritation with this product. If [you're] thinking about it, buy it."

4 Best Grooming Multi-Tool Voyor 4-In-1 Rechargeable Shaver $35 Amazon Thanks to its four interchangeable heads, and its waterproof, rechargeable, and vibrating design, this pick does it all. See On Amazon Pros: If you're looking for a USB-rechargeable razor that does it all, look no further than the Voyor four-in-one set. This pick has four interchangeable heads: a large-area trimmer and shaver, a precision shaver, a precision trimmer, and a bonus sonic facial brush that you can use for exfoliation. In addition to the waterproof design and the built-in rechargeable battery, it also vibrates 10,000 times a minute for an extremely close shave almost anywhere on the body. Cons: This likely isn't the best pick for those with especially sensitive skin. Reviewers say: "I was honestly surprised at how much I ended up liking this because, let’s be honest, it’s not a well-known brand and it’s pretty inexpensive. Trust me — buy it if you’re thinking about it... The shaver itself is also really aesthetically well-designed, and more importantly, all the attachments work how they’re supposed to."

Also Great To Have: Best Shaving Cream For The Bikini Area Cremo Coconut Mango Moisturizing Shave Cream $6 Amazon This concentrated shaving cream is the best for sensitive areas. It transforms into a slick foam that protects your skin. See On Amazon After trying Cremo for my sensitive areas, I don't think I'll ever use another shaving cream again — and hundreds of reviewers agree. This stuff is packed with nourishing plant ingredients like macadamia seed oil, papaya extract, and aloe vera, and it comes in the form of a concentrated cream that transforms into a slick foam when activated with water. The bottle says one tube lasts for about 90 days (though in my experience as a person who shaves every day, it lasts much longer than that), and it creates a moisturizing, slippery layer of protection to minimize dryness and irritation.