Resistance band training may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to exercise. You get the same intense muscle workout that you would with weightlifting, but the best resistance bands are lightweight, versatile, and able to go anywhere you do.

Aside from the fact that you can do it in the comfort of your home or even in a hotel room while traveling, there are plenty of other perks to this type of workout. Resistance training can offer a variety of health benefits, the most obvious being that it strengthens and tones your muscles. This, in turn, can make you less susceptible to injuries and help build your stamina over time. Resistance bands are also a fantastic tool for increasing flexibility; they can be used to give you a good stretch before and after workouts, and some bands can even take your regular yoga or pilates routine up a notch. Additionally, they can also enhance your posture and improve your balance.

With all the apparent benefits, the only real question is which bands you should buy. I've done all the research for you, rounding up the best resistance bands in a variety of styles, so you can find the right fit for your needs.

1 The Best Overall Fitness Insanity Exercise Bands $23 Fitness Insanity Exercise Bands See On Amazon What's great about it: This 10-piece resistance band set has just about everything you could need, with a handful of special attachments that let you customize your workout to your particular fitness style. In addition to the five color-coded bands, this set includes two cushioned handles, two ankle straps, and a door anchor, so you can adapt your movements for a full-body workout. Each 1.2-meter band is marked with a weight indicator and can be used alone or combined for up to 150 pounds of resistance. As a bonus, the set comes with four eBook downloads that walk you through various exercises. What fans say: "Really a great set of bands. These are replacing a Gold's Gym that I've had for about 10 years. These cost about the same as a current set but are much nicer. They have the resistance in lbs stitched to the end of each band which helps with tracking my workouts in the app I use. The metal hooks are a lot nicer than the cheaper plastic that most sets have too! ... You really can't beat this kind of quality for such a good price!"

2 The Most Adjustable DYNAPRO Resistance Bands $20 Amazon Buy Now What's great about it: The magic in these DYNAPRO resistance bands is that you can adjust the length of the straps for the most comfortable fit, depending on the exercise. The bands can be shortened to do a series of squats or lengthened to do a set of shoulder press reps. The handles are soft and comfy, while the adjustable connector system gives you consistent tension. Available individually or as a complete set, the bands range from 5 to 50 pounds of resistance. One note: the heaviest band can't be adjusted. What fans say: "These are not the cheap bands you get "free" with the likes of P90 and other so called exercise programs. I have a personal trainer and when I switched out the bands he noticed instantly. He told me it was only a matter of time before the inferior bands would snap and possibly cause a serious injury. DYNAPRO bands are professional gym training quality"

3 The Best Belt System WearBands Resistace Bands and Belt $100 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For folks who really want to up their resistance band game, you can't find a better resistance workout than with this genius WearBands belt system. The patented design essentially ditches the handles and attachments, allowing you to strap the bands directly to your waist and feet. The result is total muscle engagement beginning at your core and continuing through your legs and down to your feet. Available in four sizes, the set includes a unisex belt made of military-grade material, a pair of "socks," and five front-and-rear resistance bands in three lengths. What fans say: "Great fitness product. I use it to add banded resistance during strength training, cardio, sprints and agility drills. Once I started using them I was firing muscles in ways I hadn't before."