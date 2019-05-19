There's nothing better than dropping into your bed at the end of a hard day — especially if your comforter feels like a cloud. The good news? The best sherpa comforters are both buttery soft and extremely durable so they'll hold up for the long run.

A new comforter is a big investment, so it's important to consider what kind of sleeper you are before you buy. Sherpa comforters are known for their "faux shearling" but they're actually made of all different materials. Poly-blends and even velvet are thick, luxe options that feel like a dream, but can feel suffocating if you tend to be a hot sleeper. And while fleece sherpa blankets are popular because they're lightweight, if you tend to get cold at night, you may need to layer up.

Another thing to consider is the bedding you're already working with. For example, if you already have an amazing down comforter, you may want to consider a sherpa duvet cover to kick up your comfort even more. Or if you want your comforter and pillowcases to match, you may want to go all in and invest in a whole sherpa bedding set.

With so many options, it's not easy to find the best sherpa comforter for you. Here's a round-up of some of the top picks out there to help you narrow it down.

1. A Cloud-Like Fleece Option That Won't Fray AmazonBasics Micromink Sherpa Comforter Set $45 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this fleece sherpa comforter super soft, it'll hold up to wear and tear for the long haul. One side is made with a micromink polyester, which is just as silky soft as it sounds. The other is made with sherpa-style fleece, and the entire comforter is constructed with durable box-stitching to keep it all together without fraying. Plus, it's machine washable, so just toss it in the washer whenever it needs to be freshened up. Reviewers swear this is the softest comforter to ever touch their skin, with one reviewer writing, "I bought this comforter as a gift for my elderly parents... They love it. My mom can't stop thanking me for purchasing this comforter for them. Mom says it is lightweight, warm, soft, washes well, and a dream to sleep under."

2. An Affordable Option You Can Use In All Seasons Utopia Bedding All-Season Fleece Comforter $27 Amazon See On Amazon This budget-friendly sherpa comforter is affordable without compromising on quality. One side is made of luxe sherpa fleece, and the other is covered in lightweight and breathable flannel to help regulate your body temperature while you sleep. Plus, the piped-edge stitching helps to keep edges in tact, and it's completely machine washable. Reviewers rave about the quality of this comforter for the price. One reviewer writes, "I’m not usually the type to get excited about blankets. If it keeps me warm, and doesn’t make me itch, it gets the job done. I’m a changed woman. I am shook at how soft and pillowy this blanket in. For the price, I was a little concerned about how warm it would be, but loved the silvery color so thought I’d give it a try. Boy, does this sucker keep you warm."

3. A Lightweight Comforter That's Hypoallergenic Chanasya Faux Fur Bed Blanket $50 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a lightweight option, this faux-fur sherpa comforter will keep you warm without overheating. Because this comforter is constructed of one layer instead of two, it's lighter than most of the options on this list. But, that doesn't mean it's not as soft. This comforter won't shed, won't tear, and comes in tons of eye-popping colors to add color and texture to your room. Plus, it's 100 percent hypoallergenic and machine washable. Reviewers swear this comforter is just the right size and weight to keep them warm — but not too warm. One reviewer writes, "This blanket goes above and beyond the average blanket. If you've ever dreamed of sleeping in the [pelts] of 50 rabbits but don't want the guilt of all those rabbit lives, this is your blanket. It's light but warm, not too warm, just warm enough."

4. A Reversible, Three-Piece Comforter & Pillowcase Set Lavish Home 3-Piece Sherpa Comforter Set $43 Amazon See On Amazon This three-piece sherpa set comes with two pillow shams and a comforter, and all three are constructed with sleek fleece on one side, and sherpa-style, feathery fleece on the other. When you're feeling chilly, just set up your bed so the sherpa style is closet to your skin to trap in more heat. If you're warm, flip it over for a more breathable experience. Plus, the entire set is machine washable. Reviewers swear this set is perfectly dreamy and easy to care for. One reviewer writes, "I have been looking and looking (through much trial and error) to find a comforter that was not too bulky wash, yet also didn't show dog hair. Jackpot!"