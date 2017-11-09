When the weather starts to turn and it's time to hibernate back into your cozy bed, only the best and warmest comforters for winter will do. But, what makes one comforter warmer than another? That's a question in two parts. You'll want to consider both the exterior material and the interior fill when searching for a warm comforter.

Unlike the best comforters to keep you cool, the warmest comforters will be constructed with fleece or micromink exteriors and have a high-density fill. But, and this is something to consider before you buy, for anyear-round comforter you can transition into the spring and summer months, you're better off with one that has a microfiber exterior.

As for the interior, choosing the right fill for you is key. While feather comforters are some of the warmest out there, you should opt for a heavyweight down-alternative comforter if you're particularly prone to allergies. When deciding between goose down and duck down, choose goose down comforters as they are warmer thanks in part to the larger size of goose feathers.

Keep in mind, manufacturers will often assign their own labels to their comforters, labels like medium-weight or heavyweight, that often don't check out. So, it's always best to read the reviews to confirm that a heavyweight comforter actually is warm. (I have you covered here.)

But, enough talk. Below are the warmest comforters for winter, from an all-season microfiber comforter to a cozy micromink fleece option. They'll keep you warm and toasty all winter long.

1. The Warmest Comforter For Winter: AmazonBasics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Amazon AmazonBasics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter, $45, Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King With a down-alternative fill and a micromink and faux sherpa fleece reversible exterior, this comforter is one of the warmest you'll find. The micromink polyester side will feel soft, warm, and smooth to the touch, while the faux sherpa fleece adds some cozy texture to this design. This comforter is quilted to eliminate any chance that the fill bunches or moves around inside. It also comes with two matching pillowcases that are reversible, as well, for maximum coziness. Even better, you can get it in one of nine different colors and a bunch of sizes to match to your room and bed. Don't take my word for it: Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers rave. What fans say: "The best comforter for the winter months. I love this comforter set. I’m not one to turn the heat on in my apartment because it makes me uncomfortable. But with these, I don’t need to turn the heat on. The comforter is very warm and lightweight as well. The color is also very accurate."

2. A Sherpa Fleece Comforter In More Colors: Chezmoi Collection Micromink Sherpa Reversible Comforter Set Amazon Chezmoi Collection Micromink Sherpa Reversible Comforter Set, $50, Amazon Available in sizes: Queen, King Similar to the option above, this warm comforter set features fluffy, faux sherpa fleece on one side and silky smooth micromink on the other. But, with this comforter you'll be able to choose between one of 19 colors, so there's a better chance you can match it perfectly to your space. You'll get a three-piece set with this purchase, including one comforter and two shams (in either queen or king sizes). This comforter is also filled with a heavier down-alternative fill, making it both hypoallergenic and machine-washable. What fans say: "Are you someone that loves soft comforters? This baby is soft and cozy! Pretty durable, as I use it basically daily. This does get very hot so I would suggest using it mainly during the colder months. This comforter is a lot easier to clean than I thought it would be and it has not lost it's pillow softness or started to bunch up on the sherpa side. Pretty great deal for the quality."

3. The Best For Year-Round Use: Superior Solid White Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon Superior Solid White Down-Alternative Comforter, $45, Amazon Available in sizes: Twin XL/Twin, Full/Queen, King Able to transition easily through the seasons, this down-alternative comforter is made with a hypoallergenic microfiber cover and is incredibly soft, fluffy, and warm. The baffle-box construction keeps filling from moving around, so it provides an even layer of warmth, and it comes in a full range of sizes — though none will cost you more than $50. Expect a breathable and totally noiseless comforter that keeps you toasty, but never causes overheating. What fans say: "This really is a fantastic comforter. For the price, its incredible. I am buying it again because my dogs have ruined it and I can't live without any other comforter. Its so warm and cozy and just feels like you're wrapped up in a heavenly cloud. If I saw it in person without knowing the price, I would guess it to be a hundred dollar comforter."

4. The Most Affordable: Utopia Bedding Goose Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon Utopia Bedding Goose Down Alternative Comforter, $26, Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Queen, King At a super affordable price, this down-alternative comforter is a great buy for winter. Not only is the down-alternative heavy enough for colder seasons (it has a weight of 350 grams per square meter), but because its made without feathers, its hypoallergenic and can be easily washed in the washing machine. The diamond-stitched design keeps the fill from shifting within your comforter, so you can sleep more peacefully. Over 1,200 Amazon reviewers have weighed in, with many raving that not only is this a fantastic deal on a great comforter, but also a perfect choice for cold, winter months. What fans say: "This duvet is the bomb. This keeps you soo warm you might not even use a heater during the winter. I live on the northeast of the country which is soo cold. A must buy!"