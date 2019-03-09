OK, let's face it — cleaning the bathroom is never going to be your favorite way to spend an afternoon. But having the best shower cleaners on-hand can help make the task infinitely easier. So, what should you be looking for when shopping around for cleaning products?

The first thing to think about is what sort of surfaces you'll be cleaning. Is your shower made of tile, ceramic, plastic, or another type of material? Make sure the cleaner you purchase can be safely used on whatever surfaces you have. Generally speaking, the more versatile a cleaner is, the better. But it's always a good idea to do an initial spot-test with any new product.

Next, think about what type of grime you'll be cleaning up. Does your shower mostly just have dirt and soap scum? Or are you dealing with things like mold, mildew, or rust? Different cleaners will be more effective for different things, so keep that in mind while perusing your options.

Lastly, and perhaps most obviously, you'll want to make sure the cleaner you purchase does what it promises. The best way to determine this is to read the reviews to see what other people are saying. To save you some time, I've done the work for you and put together a list of the best shower cleaners for a range of needs. Take a look, and get ready to make that bathroom sparkle.

1 The Best Daily Leave-On Spray Method Daily Shower Spray Cleaner $4 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 28 ounces What's great about it: Suitable for tile, glass, and many other surfaces, this plant-based shower cleaner is meant to be sprayed on each day after you shower to prevent the build-up of dirt and soap scum. It has a sweet, minty scent and doesn't have any toxic chemicals or ingredients. While a single spray is currently only available to Prime users, you can purchase this shower-spray in a three-pack without Prime. What fans say: "I never thought I'd be happy with an everyday shower cleaner, but this stuff is magical. The smell is tolerable compared to most bathroom cleaners. It really does work to keep the shower cleaner between thorough weekly cleanings. This is now a staple in our home."

2 The Best For Mold & Mildew Lysol Bleach Free Hydrogen Peroxide Bathroom Cleaner Spray (2 Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 22 ounces What's great about it: Although lots of cleaners tackle mold, many of them rely on bleach, which is only a temporary fix. This bleach-free shower cleaner uses hydrogen peroxide, which gets to the root of the mold and leaves your shower looking cleaner than ever. In addition to eliminating shower build-up, this bubbling formula also kills up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. Best of all, it's much less harsh than bleach, so you don't need to use gloves or protective eyewear while using it. What fans say: "As soon as the [bubbles] start to pop you know it's working! It offers a non bleach alternative to clean and disinfect highly used surfaces ... The scent of the cleaner is one of my favorite aspects about it, I even look forward to using it."

3 The Best For Rust & Limescale Bio Clean: Eco Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover $20 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 20 ounces What's great about it: Made specifically for water-related stains, including rust and limescale, this powerful shower cleaner is an impressively potent cleaner. Even better: it does its job without the harsh chemical smell of some other cleaners. In fact, this formula is biodegradable and versatile enough to be used on a wide number of surfaces, like glass, tile, ceramic, plastic, granite, Formica, brass, and silver. What fans say: "This product is AMAZING. The guest bathtub at my rental turned out to be a horror show, I didn't think I'd be ever able to ever get the rust and buildup off of it. This product takes rust off like a dream, hard water stains and spots come off with hardly any effort at all ... And I like that there's no harsh smell. I saw other people described the smell as like pepto bismol, I agree. Very gentle smell for a powerful product. Love this stuff!"