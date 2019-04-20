If you do a lot of baking, you're probably familiar with the woes of parchment paper — it's annoying to cut, the ends are always rolling up, and it's bad for the environment. The best silicone baking mats, on the other hand, don't require any cutting or preparation, and they're eco-friendly, too.

When picking out a baking mat, there are several things to consider. First, you want to make sure it's tough and durable. It should be at least 0.75 millimeter thick and made from either 100-percent silicone or a fiberglass hybrid (which helps make the mat stronger and more heat-resistant).

Next, make sure it has ample heat-resistance. In most cases, you'll want your baking mat to withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so opt against cheaper Dollar Store-type buys. Lastly, make sure the underside is grippy so it doesn't slide all over the counter.

Also, think about the types of treats you'll be making most often, since there's lots of design variation from mat to mat. Some feature circular stencils, for example, to help you make perfectly even cookies or macarons, while others have lines and rulers to help you roll out dough for pies and other pastries.

Since it can be hard to find a mat that ticks off all of these boxes, I've done some research and compiled a list of the best silicone baking mats for each purpose. Take a look so you can start planning your next culinary creation.

1. The Best Multi-Purpose Mat Velesco Silicone Baking Mat (3 Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Available as a set of three, these super versatile general purpose baking mats have more than 1,400 reviews and are perfect for nearly every task, from baking pastries and cookies to roasting meats and vegetables. Constructed with silicone-fiberglass material that's 0.75-millimeter thick, they're durable and flexible, and they feature a grippy underside. These mats can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees without melting, and the material is safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer, too. What fans say: "These are just straight-up magic. I have usually used parchment as my go-to baking sheet liner, but got these because they are reusable and my mother raved about hers. I just wish I'd bought them sooner!"

2. The Best For Pies & Pastries YMWVH Extra Large Silicone Baking Mat $13 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Built with special measurements just for pies and pastries, this high-quality silicone baking mat allows you to roll your dough out with total precision. At 25 by 18 inches, it's extra large to accommodate confections of all kinds, and it features grippy material on the bottom that prevents sliding. It's made from strong, top-grade silicone and can withstand heat up to 480 degrees. As a bonus, it also comes with a scraper and spatula. What fans say: "This is a wonderful baking placemat with measurements in both inches and centimeters, which will help when rolling out dough or needing to measure products to keep things uniform. The size of the placemat is outstanding even for the messiest baker, like myself and gives you plenty of room to work. The mat is simple to clean and store with the tie wrap that comes with it. The mat grips my countertops extremely well which is one of the biggest pros."

3. The Best For Cookies Silpat Perfect Cookie Baking Mat $20 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Designed with three rows of perfectly shaped stencils, this silicone baking mat creates immaculate, evenly spaced cookies every time. Reviewers were impressed by how simple it is to produce round, precise cookies and how well this mat grips the surface of any prepping space. Like the multi-purpose mats, it also has fiberglass blended into the silicone, which adds strength, grip, heat-resistance, and more even heat distribution. What fans say: "This product is absolutely amazing. I love how easy to clean it is ... I decided to go with this mat because I always had the hardest time with spacing cookies when baking. They would always seem to blend together. This is fool proof. I was so impressed that I had to write a review, and share a picture."