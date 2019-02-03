If your dog tends to inhale their food like a vacuum cleaner, the right bowl can help them slow their roll quite a bit and prevent digestive troubles. The best slow feed dog bowls are durable, well-designed, and dishwasher-safe. And it helps if they have non-slip material on the base to prevent sliding.

When shopping around, you'll want to first consider the bowl's material. If it's plastic, make sure it's food-safe and BPA-free. But if your dog's a big chewer, you should probably opt for stainless steel, in which case, you'll want to make sure it's top-quality and non-porous to discourage bacteria growth.

Another factor to keep in mind is the bowl's design. The more intricate the design, the more it will slow your dog down, so if your pup literally inhales their food, consider one of the more complex, labyrinth-style designs. Also, consider whether your dog has a short or flat snout, as they may have trouble getting kibble out of the intricate nooks of some of the more advanced dishes. And, of course, large dogs will need a bigger bowl, while petite pups can get away with a smaller dish.

Below, my list of the best slow feed dog bowls has something for every type of pooch, so they can slow down and enjoy their food.

1 The Best Overall Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slow Feed Dog Bowl $11 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 4 cups dry kibble What's great about it: With more than 9,300 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this slow-feeder dog bowl is a fan favorite. The BPA-free dish offers an intricate labyrinth that will slow down even the quickest eaters. It's fully dishwasher-safe with a grippy non-slip base and three color options, as well as a smaller version for tinier pups. Note that it's the most challenging design on this list, so if your dog is an especially aggressive eater, you might opt for an easier one so they don't hurt their snout trying to get the food out. What fans say: "It's perfect! The non-skid bottom keeps it in place on the wooden floor and the smooth channels mean no teeth impacts. It's large enough to stay steady and make sure the food is at the bottom of the channels. Eating time has extended from 7 seconds to between 3 and 5 minutes. That's huge. He also seems far more satisfied when it takes him longer to eat, which is wonderful. Highly recommend this one for gobbling dogs."

2 The Best For Heavy Chewers Wiser Pet Slow Feed Dog Bowl $19 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 2 cups dry kibble What's great about it: If your dog is a heavy chewer that can't be trusted with plastic or silicone, this stainless steel slow feeder is a virtually indestructible alternative. Dishwasher-safe, it's made from top-grade, non-porous stainless steel, which makes it both rust-proof and resistant to bacteria growth. It's not as challenging as some of the other options on this list, but nevertheless it will slow your pooch down significantly. What fans say: "I love that this is stainless steel, not plastic. Our [Pit bull] mix gulps her food so fast and I worry about Bloat since she has a deep chest. This bowl slows her down just enough. I love it!"

3 The Best For Flat-Faced Breeds AmazonBasics Dog Slow Feeder Bowl for Anti-Bloating $9 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 5 to 6 cups dry kibble What's great about it: If you have a flat-nosed pup like a French bulldog, pug, or Shih Tzu, it can be tough to find a slow feeder that works with their snout. This tic-tac-toe shaped feeder is a great solution that provides ample space for their wide noses while offering enough of a challenge to slow their eating. It's constructed with food-safe plastic and is 100 percent dishwasher safe. What fans say: "I ordered a few different slow feeders, but all of them were too deep for my English Bulldog! With his short snout, he couldn't even reach the food. So, I tried this feeder and it works perfectly! My dog can reach the food, AND it slows him down."