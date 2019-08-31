If you love deep-fried foods, but your counter space is limited, then you’ll need one of the best small deep fryers on-hand. These compact appliances are only about the size of a toaster but can still fry up meals that are crispy and delicious. Most of these have the cooking capacity to whip up one to two meals per batch, or appetizers for a slightly bigger crowd. However, one of my picks below ditches the fry basket so there’s room for four servings in a compact package.

When shopping for the best unit for your needs, look for a deep fryer with features for easy cleaning like dishwasher-safe parts and a nonstick interior. Lids are also a popular feature to consider since they allow you to store oil for your next use as well as stash the unit in a cabinet or pantry when you don’t need it. (Just make sure the oil is cooled before you store it and that you change the oil every three months.) Adjustable temperature settings and oil-ready indicator lights are also nice to have.

To help you choose the best appliance for your kitchen, here’s my list of the best small deep fryers on Amazon. Best yet, all of these top-rated picks that don’t require a lot of countertop space cost less than $40.

1. The Overall Best Small Deep Fryer Cuisinart CDF-100 Compact 1.1-Liter Deep Fryer $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 11 by 8 by 7.5 inches Capacity: 1.1 liters of oil The Cuisinart compact deep fryer with adjustable controls and reliable heating is a top pick for small kitchens. This 11-by 8-by-7.5-inch fryer is about the size of an average toaster and can easily be tucked out of the way but holds 1.1 liters of oil. It doesn’t require much countertop space and can hold up to a 3/4 pound of your favorite foods, or about two servings per batch. With a 4.1-star rating after nearly 900 reviews, it's a fan favorite. There’s an adjustable thermostat that can be set up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit to fry up a wide assortment of snacks and dishes. A convenient indicator light lets you know when the oil is ready to fry. Plus, it includes a removable filter to reduce odor and can even cook while covered to minimize mess. What fans say: “I love this little fryer! It's compact size is very convenient and doesn't take up much counter space. I really love that the main fry compartment is not where the heating element is, so if you need to fry without the basket you can! Easy to use, Easy to clean. Frying with the top down really decreases the amount of splatter. Perfect for 2 people.”

2. Runner-Up: Another Great, Slightly Cheaper Model With A Smaller Capacity T-fal FF492D Mini Deep Fryer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 10.4 by 10.4 by 10.4 inches Capacity: 1.2 liters of oil With almost all the same features as the top choice but a slightly smaller food capacity (as well as price), the T-fal mini deep fryer is another excellent choice for small countertops. This deep fryer can hold 1.2 liters of oil but only 0.66 pound of food, according to the manufacturer, great for one or two servings. The unit is super compact, weighing about a pound and measuring in at 10.4-inches squared. It also has side carrying handles as well as a removable lid. A stainless steel frying basket that’s dishwasher-safe and a nonstick interior help make cleaning easy. An odor filter helps limit the smell; there's an indicator light for when the oil is at the right temperature; and it can fry with the lid closed. Like the top choice, it also has a simple dial control to adjust the temperature up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. What fans say: “This fryer is very nice. It's compact enough to fit inside of my kitchen cabinet. I love it.”

3. An Extra-Compact Deep Fryer Presto 05470 Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 8.25 by 8.63 by 8.25 inches Capacity: 1 liter of oil The Presto stainless steel deep fryer is smaller than the first two picks but still has a few nice features. This round, 8.25-by 8.63-by-8.25-inch unit holds about 1 liter of oil, making it a good choice for one or two people. A vented, cool-touch lid and built-in splatter screen help reduce odor. It can also fry with the cover closed. The adjustable thermostat goes up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit, however, there's less control around the frying sweet spot of 350 to 375 than with the first two choices. An indicator light lets you know when the unit is plugged in, but there's no light to tell you when the oil is ready. What fans say: “Just the right size for a single person or a couple. Easy to clean and store.”