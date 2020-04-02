This aesthetically pleasing electric gooseneck kettle has an elongated spout for a slower, even pour with more control and no spilling, so it's easy to make a delicious cup of coffee every time. Five convenient temperature presets labeled for specific types of tea and coffee take any guesswork out of the perfect brew, and tea lovers will especially love the hour-long keep warm function for effortless refills. This pick is the only one on the list that will hold a temperature for an extended period.

This 3.4-cup kettle is made of stainless steel and boils a full kettle in three to five minutes. Three soft beeps are heard when the kettle reaches the selected temperature, and yes, the beep can be disabled if you'd prefer. The counterbalanced, cool-touch handle makes holding and pouring more comfortable.

This leakproof pick also has automatic shutoff and boil-dry protection, plus a non-slip base. With an impressive 4.8-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews, this pick comes in a modern matte black or goes-with-everything silver.

A helpful review: "wonderful addition to my Chemex coffee maker. Gets the water to the perfect temperature quickly and has a setting to keep it there while I keep pouring it into the filter. [...] It looks really nice and amazingly works very nicely as well. My wife loves it because she can get the right temperature for her teas as well. Better than guessing time on the microwave. If you are a coffee geek like myself it also gives you so much satisfaction to pour the water over your perfectly roasted, freshly ground coffee beans for a good drip coffee (I typically prefer espresso though)."