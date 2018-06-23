Whether you’re touring the city by foot, power walking for exercise, or working at a job where you’re on your feet all day, having a good pair of socks makes life much better. While, yes, shopping for the best socks for walking is fairly straightforward (it's all about the cushioning and support), there are definitely a few things to keep in mind.

First of all, how far will you be walking and how do your feet typically react to these distances? If you’re just walking around the neighborhood for short periods of time, you can probably get away with regular walking socks with plenty of cushioning to keep your feet comfortable. If you’re planning a full day of trekking throughout the city, by contrast, you may want to look at special performance socks with compression technology or blister-proof sock designs. That will help reduce soreness and discomfort.

You also want to consider the temperature where you’ll be and how hot or sweaty your feet tend to get. If you perspire a lot when you walk, you’ll want socks with moisture-wicking features and cooling properties. If your feet tend to run cold, on the other hand, you’ll want something warmer and thicker.

But, let's not beat around the bush. Here is a list of the best socks for walking, no matter where you're headed.

Amazon YUEDGE Wicking Cushion Multi-Performance Walking Sock $22 (5-Pack) AmazonBuy Now This lightweight walking sock offers an impressive combination of features that make it far and above one of the best socks you can slip on. It has an ultra-comfortable ribbed arch underneath that's reinforced with extra cushioning thick enough to offer support without being bulky. The elastic band at the top helps ensure it won't slide down or bunch up at your heels. It's built with some anti-blister features (although not quite as many as the sock below), moisture-management properties, and anti-microbial fabric to deliver odor control. Overall, it's a great sock that's a fantastic blend of well-made materials, an affordable price, and extra cushioning and support for walking.

Amazon Balega Blister Resist Quarter Socks $8-15 AmazonBuy Now Designed specifically to reduce blisters, this anti-chafe sock will ensure you can walk forever without having to stick band-aids on your heels and toes. The clever design features hand-linked seamless toe construction to prevent rubbing on top of the foot while the heel pocket is extra deep with a tab to prevent it from sliding down and bunching at your feet. As a bonus, the high-performance sock is made with a unique mohair material blended with Drynamix that regulates temperature, keeping you warm when it's cold and cooling you down when it's hot.

Amazon Under Armour Women's Essential No-Show Liner Socks $20 (6-Pack) AmazonBuy Now Walking around all day can get hot and sticky fast. These moisture-wicking ankle socks are constructed with a mix of polyester, spandex, and nylon that lifts sweat from your skin and quickly evaporates it. The result is that you won't feel like you're squishing around in damp, uncomfortable shoes. The material is breathable and ventilated to keep you cool as well as dry. On top of that, the low-profile no-show sock offers cushy arch support that keeps your feet from getting tired fast, along with a flat knit design that prevents them from bunching up.