The 9 Best Blister-Proof Socks

For some of us, socks are an afterthought. They keep our feet warm and stop our shoes from getting sweaty, but otherwise, we rarely give them a second thought. That is, of course, until blisters happen. The best blister-proof socks prevent nasty blisters from slowly rearing their ugly heads (as they always seem to do) before sticking around for ages (because, seriously, they last forever).

No one is immune to blisters, and we've all experienced them at some point. But the worst part about them is that they don't heal quickly, which might have a lot to do with the fact that you probably can't just decide to skip shoes all together for a week while they heal. There are ways to treat and prevent painful blisters that include blister-preventing sprays, sports tape, creams, and foot inserts. But one of the best ways to actually avoid them is by investing in quality, anti-blister socks.

These nine highly-rated pairs include a variety of options like merino wool hiking socks, ankle-length running socks, neoprene sports socks for beach play, and non-skid ankle socks made from anti-bacterial bamboo. But they all share one thing in common: wear them, and you can kiss blisters good bye.

1 No-Show Running Socks That Keep Feet Comfy https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B012DK0DFG?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B012DK0DFG Amazon Balega Blister Resist No Show Athletic Running Socks, $13-21, Amazon Make every minute of your run or jog more comfortable with these no-show athletic running socks, which boast a high tab heel to keep them from slipping off your feet. Designed from Drynamix, which wicks moisture away from your skin, and mohair, a cozy fabric that regulates your foot's temperature so it never gets too hot or cold, these socks are perfect for every season. They come in six fun colors, have a seamless toe, and have been race-tested.

2 Double-Layer Crew Socks For Running & Walking https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00460LMZ2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00460LMZ2 Amazon Wrightsock Anti-Blister Double Layer Running II Quarter Sock, $11-13, Amazon These mid-weight running socks are extra-cozy thanks to double layers of fabric that protect your feet and prevent blisters and pain. They come in black or white and feature an outer layer of polyester to wick away moisture, in addition to an inner layer designed for even more absorbency. So, basically, your feet should never feel a drop of wetness.

3 Merino Wool Hiking Socks For Cold Days https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00Y131VI2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00Y131VI2 Amazon Omni-Wool Hiker Socks, $16-25 (3 Pairs), Amazon If you're going hiking or plan on spending time outdoors or in a cold climate, this merino wool hiker socks will keep your feet warm and free of blisters. Lightweight merino wool does an outstanding job of naturally wicking away moisture, while the sock's unique ventilation panels allow for greater airflow. This three-pair pack has an arch band and cushioned footbed, both of which add to the feeling of comfort you'll get while wearing them.

4 A Sport Skin Sock For Beach Activities & Water Play https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00YZ04WTG?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00YZ04WTG Amazon Tilos 2.5mm Sport Skin Sock, $9-85, Amazon The stretchy nylon upper and adjustable ankle cuff on these sport skin socks allows you to tailor them and find the ideal fit, which prevents friction and blisters. A durable neoprene sole protects your feet from unusual elements like hot sand and mud, making this the ideal sock to wear while playing beach or water sports like volleyball or snorkeling.

5 Knee-High Compression Socks With Added Blister-Proof Protection Along The Foot https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01A84Z5FC?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01A84Z5FC Amazon Kunto Fitness Graduated Compression Socks, $17, Amazon Not only are these knee-high compression socks perfect for taking pressure off of your legs and feet, which improves blood circulation and relieves muscle aches, but they also work wonders at preventing blisters. The socks feature protective padding across the balls and heels of the feet and are made from quality moisture-wicking materials to absorb wetness before you can feel it (and before it causes socks to slide down). These help keep injuries at bay and cradle your feet and lower legs in comfortable softness.

6 Socks That Are Like A Protective Wetsuit For Feet https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M75E2KR?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01M75E2KR Amazon ArmaSkin Extreme Anti-Blister Hiking Crew Socks, $30, Amazon Think of these anti-blister crew socks as you would a wetsuit — you wear them close to the skin and under your ordinary hiking or running socks to ensure ultimate protection while you're active. Made from polyester, silicone, and spandex, these super stretchy socks have outside seams to reduce the possibility of irritation and an inner layer of moisture and bacteria-controlling fabrics.

7 Waterproof Socks Made From Anti-Bacterial Fabric https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01BWJLZMO?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01BWJLZMO Amazon Randy Sun Unisex Waterproof & Breathable Socks, $18-50, Amazon Whether you're planning a ski trip or don't want to be caught off guard hiking in the rain again (which is just the worst), these waterproof, mid-calf anti-blister socks keep feet dry and come in 23 vivid colors, because sock style is a thing. They're breathable and moisture-wicking, but also boast a light cushion sole that makes them ideal for all seasons and weather. Break them out on the slopes in the dead of winter or while taking a spring stroll in the rain.

8 Anti-Slip Bamboo Ankle Socks https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076JCV8YV?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7549-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B076JCV8YV Amazon Yomandamor Bamboo Non-Skid Ankle Socks, $15, Amazon Wear these non-skid ankle socks to barre or pilates class and keep them on at home so you don't slip and slide all over your floors. Thanks to myriad silicone grips on the sole, these socks won't slip — and their arch compression, heel tab, and seamless toe add to their comfort and prevent blisters and foot pain. But there's even more to love about them: they're made from eco-friendly bamboo, which naturally absorbs moisture.