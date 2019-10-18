To quickly warm up a drafty room or save on your energy bills, space heaters are a great solution. Using one of the best space heaters for apartments can quickly heat your bedroom, living room, or other space. They’re also portable, making it easy to carry or roll to any room in need of warming up.

Space heaters come in a variety of styles and sizes, and two of the most popular are ceramic heaters and radiator-style heaters. According to CBS News, ceramic heaters tend to be a relatively safe and energy-efficient. They also work well to distribute heat throughout the room and they are affordable, too. However, since these typically use a fan to circulate air, they can be a little noisier than a radiator-style one.

Radiator-style space heaters are often filled with oil that’s warmed. Cold air is pulled to the outside of the heating surface and then pushed out into the room as warm air. They’re also very quiet. However, they tend to take a little longer to heat a room than a ceramic one does, and while almost every space heater can get hot to the touch and it's important to be careful when using them unattended, and around kids and pets, radiator-style ones tend to get hotter than ceramic ones so be especially careful.

Many of these heaters have safety options like auto-shutoff and timers. There are also optional features like oscillation and adjustable thermostats to look out for, though these usually cost a little bit more. Some space heaters are even water-resistant, so you can use them to heat a bathroom, too.

To make finding the perfect heater for your place easy, here’s my roundup of the best space heaters for apartments. All of these top picks are portable and feature-rich to keep your apartment nice and toasty for not a lot of cash.

1. The Best Space Heater For Apartments, All Things Considered Lasko 5409 Ceramic Portable Space Heater $39 | Amazon See On Amazon The Lasko 5409 Ceramic Portable Space Heater is the best all-around heater for most apartment dwellers. This compact heater with carrying handle delivers 1500 watts of heat capable of warming up to 300 square feet. It features oscillation to quickly warm up any room and two manual dials to adjust the heat intensity and temperature settings. There’s also built-in safety features like overheating protection. However, be careful to not tip it over. Its compact size and handle make it easy to place on the floor, tabletop, or desk. Although it’s extremely portable, this heater should not to be used in the bathroom or places where it can get wet, and it's not as quiet as some other options, according to a few reviewers. "It's also very quiet with a minimal amount of hum that emits from the heater," one wrote. What fans say: “This heater does the job and heats up fairly large spaces. My central heat isn't working, so I'm relying on space heaters right now. I bought this one because the one I had wasn't enough to to keep my apartment warm enough. I use this one in my bedroom on low with the temp control to medium and it heats up fast and well. It often gets too hot in the room!”

2. The Best Radiator Space Heater DeLonghi TRD40615E Full Room Radiant Heater $130 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to warm up a small to medium size room with slow, steady heat, the DeLonghi Full Room Radiant Heater is a good option. Since there's no fan, it’s very quiet, making it an excellent choice for bedrooms. This space heater can heat up to 144 square feet room. It features an adjustable digital thermostat with a 24-hour programmable timer, multiple customizable heating settings, and an auto-shutoff feature for safety. While radiator-style heaters take a little longer to get going, as one reviewer put it, "Once the room is heated, it stays heated.” With its narrow, modern design, it doesn’t take up much space and is also rust-resistant to last a long time. Plus, it features an anti-freezing setting to prevent your pipes from freezing during extreme weather. However, it can get hot to the touch so be careful when using this near kids and pets, and it's not appropriate for bathrooms. What fans say: “I have used Delonghi radiators for over 20 years [..] This model was no exception as to the quality and performance - heats the entire apartment up very toasty.”

3. The Best Space Heater For Bathrooms OPOLAR Space Ceramic Bathroom Heater $63 | Amazon See On Amazon For those times when you need to warm up your bathroom, the OPOLAR Space Ceramic Bathroom Heater is a great choice. This space heater is IP21 water-resistant meaning it's protected from condensation (though you'll want to position it far from the shower and other running water, and avoid getting liquids on it). It also has tip-over protection, an ALCI plug to prevent electric shock, and an auto-shutoff feature. This unit also features oscillation and has three different heating settings and the ability to warm a room up to 80 degrees. What fans say: “This is a great little bathroom space heater! I love using this when I am taking a shower. It heats up the entire bathroom and does not get physically hot on the outside at all so I am not worried about my pets getting burned.”