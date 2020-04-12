Without the right tool, trying to flip a pancake can quickly flop. The best spatulas for pancakes have a thin edge, are wide enough to support swift moves, and won’t scratch your pan. There are a number of different materials and sizes from which to choose, so here are a few things to look for when shopping.

Materials

Head & Handle Size

A pancake that’s ready to flip should come off the pan easily, but the right spatula helps you finish the flip properly. First, look for a spatula with a head that’s wide enough to support the average pancake and thin enough to slide under its edge. A spatula head that’s about 3 to 3.5 inches long is comfortable enough to flip in most pans, though a 5- to 6-inch head can provide a little more support. Consider an oversized spatula if you prefer big pancakes or use a griddle with more room than most pans.

A 5-inch long spatula handle is comfortable enough to maneuver without being too close to the heat of a pan. If you want to rest the spatula on the edge of a pan, choose one with a heat-resistant handle.

Alright, let's get flipping. Here are the best pancake spatulas — and because starting your day with pancakes is inherently celebratory — I've added fun pancake molds and a pancake cookbook, too.

1. The Overall Best Spatula For Pancakes OXO Good Grips Silicone Flexible Pancake Turner $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for the overall best nonstick spatula for pancakes, this one from OXO is it. Backed by more than 1,400 reviews, it is made of stainless steel with silicone coating covering the head and handle. Both are high-heat resistant — though OXO doesn't specify how high, most silicone is safe to use up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. This 6 by 3.25-inch spatula head is wider than most, which is great for turning larger pancakes, with a thin edge and several openings. The 6-inch handle is longer than standard 5-inch models, but some reviewers noted that they appreciated how the metal extends from the handle to the spatula head for stability (although it may work better for larger pans). Plus, this spatula is dishwasher safe and has a convenient hanging hole. A helpful review: “This turner rules! It's wide, so it's easy to flip big pancakes. It's nonstick, so it's super easy to clean. Definitely worth the money!”

2. A Lightweight Metal Spatula For Using On Cast Iron Mercer Culinary Hell's Handle Fish Turner/Spatula $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Pancake lovers flipping on a cast iron griddle or skillet will love this sturdy and versatile stainless steel spatula. Yes, it's called a fish spatula, but its design for handling delicate foods like flaky fish, so it translates really well to flipping fragile pancakes with steady control. And its long slots extending the 6-inch length of the thin, flexible head make lifting food easy. The head is 3 inches wide, and it's dishwasher safe. The spatula's handle is just over 5 inches long, and it's high heat-resistant and stay cools to the touch with textured slip-resistant grip. This pick is also NSF-certified, which means it's independently tested for safety and quality — and there's even a version of this fish spatula for left-handed cooks. A helpful review: “If you have a cast iron skillet, you need this spatula. It would even work on a griddle, grill or stainless steel pans too. It's called a fish turner, ignore that. For flipping eggs, pancakes, tortillas, hamburgers, steaks, it scoops them up so nicely. [...] It is just the right size. [It] has a little flexibility to slip under the food just right, and the strength to pick it up. I have had it for over a year, and use it several times a day and it looks brand new.”

3. An Oversized Spatula That's Great For Big Pancakes StarPack Premium Flexible Wide Silicone Turner Spatula $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer big pancakes, you'll want to get the best oversized spatula. The ultra-thin and flexible head is an extra-wide 12.2 by 5.9 inches with an ergonomic silicone-covered handle that reviewers say stays cool to the touch. The spatula has a steel core, with LFGB-grade silicone coating both the handle and head, which has three openings. This highly rated, dishwasher safe pick is heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and it comes in red, black, or blue. Just keep in mind this extra-wide spatula may be too big and unwieldy for smaller pans. A helpful review: “Works great, cleans easy, and the pancakes slide off easy without flying out of control. Its large surface is perfect for bigger cakes and definitely held without the spatula bending or folding under the weight.”

4. A Wooden Spatula That's Perfect For Thin Pancakes & Crepes Scanwood Olive Wood Pancake and Crepe Spatula $18 | Amazon See on Amazon The extra-long head of this thin wooden spatula is designed to lift the thinnest of pancakes and crepes. This unique spatula is a solid 14-inch piece made by hand of Italian olive wood from sustainable European sources. This spatula's beauty can add to the ritual of a pancake morning. This spatula has a 3-inch wide head with a handle that has a slight indent for grip. The different shape may take some getting used to, but reviewers commented that this highly rated spatula is helpful for flipping even two pancakes at a time. A helpful review: "It's nice to have a longer spatula so that it is able to reach to the far side of the crepe so it doesn't fall on itself. This spatula does the job. It also has been soaked in olive oil so the crêpe did not stick to the spatula."

Nice To Have: A Set Of Pancake Molds Norpro Nonstick Heart Pancake/Egg Rings (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon For foolproof pancake art, try a set of pancake heart molds. Pour pancake batter directly into these 4-inch molds, and you'll soon have a stack of heart-shaped pancakes without much effort. The wooden handles on each mold remain cool to the touch while cooking, and they conveniently fold down flat for storage. With more than 1,200 reviews, reviewers report these molds work great for eggs, too. A helpful review: “I love these! They are so cute. I have used them to make heart-shaped chocolate chip pancakes and they work great. I also have used them for heart eggs. Remember to spray non-stock spray on the inside edges of these and they will come out perfect. Also the handles stay cool so you don't burn yourself. After using them I put them in the top rack of my dishwasher and they hold up great. I surprised my Fiancé with a random breakfast in bed. This is a thoughtful, cheap way to show you care for someone.”