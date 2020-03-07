Dogs are known for being messy eaters and drinkers. Some even go as far as knocking over their bowls as they eat, spilling kibble and splashing water everywhere. That's why owning a spill-proof dog bowl can save you from the headache of constantly cleaning up after your pup. Whether you're looking for a set of bowls for your home or one to take with you when you travel, the best spill-proof dog bowls make it harder for pups to tip over their water and food bowls during meal times.

When shopping for spill-proof dog bowls, there are a few key features to look for. A bowl with an angle or tilted design helps the food or water cluster in one part of the bowl, making it easier for dogs to eat with less mess. You may also want to look for one that comes with an elevated stand. Not only does a stand help keep the bowl in place, but it also creates less strain on a dog's neck since he doesn't have to reach as far down. And for added floor protection from spills, a set of bowls with a silicone mat is also a great idea. Finally, I looked for options that were all dishwasher safe for easier cleanup.

See below for more details on the best spill-proof dog bowls you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Super Design 15-Degree Slanted Bowl for Dogs $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000 reviews, this elevated Super Design slanted bowl is one of the most popular options on Amazon for a spill-proof dog bowl. It boasts an ergonomic 15-degree angle that concentrates the food or water at the bottom of the bowl, making it easier for your pet to eat from. It also has high, rounded sides, as well as an elevated base with anti-skid feet. Both the bowl and stand are dishwasher-safe and are available in multiple sizes for every type of canine breed and age, from small to extra-large. You can also choose from eight different colors for the base. Helpful review: “This bowl has been a back saver! I’m no longer bending over trying to scrub food off of the floor after my Bulldog eats. She used to have food from one end of the kitchen to the other but now she doesn’t spill a single drop. The bowl stays in place when they eat, it doesn’t make noise or clang around in the base. Super easy to clean or just toss into the dishwasher. Love it, wish I would have purchased it sooner. I have a 70-pound old English Bulldog and the large fits her face and the bowl easily holds one can of dog food mixed with a cup of dry dog food.”

2. The Best Bowl For Travel Kurgo No Spill Dog Travel Bowl $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This Kurgo dog bowl's unique design makes it perfect for feeding your dog away from home. It has an angled shape to keep the bowl level on a car seat or uneven surface, as well as a tapered lip to prevent splashing. Made of food-grade silicone, the bowl holds 24 ounces of water or food and can collapse when not in use for extra portability. In addition, the bowl is dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime warranty. Helpful review: “This bowl got me through a 10-day road trip across America with my Schnauzer in the back seat. It was a relief knowing that she could get water whenever she wanted it and it wasn't going to spill. One tip: Don't fill it more than halfway up. If you go off-roading at all (or on a really dusty, bumpy road) and it's pretty full, the water sloshes and can spill out a little but not even that much, surprisingly. But if you don't fill it more than halfway, you're always in the clear. A great product!”

3. The Overall Best 2-In-1 Spill-Proof Set Vivaglory Dog Bowls $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Since dogs need to both eat and drink, these Vivaglory dog bowls are a great option for a set. Available in 7-, 14-, 30-, and 52-ounce sizes, this set includes two stainless steel bowls, as well as a bone-shaped food-grade silicone mat that's designed to hold the bowls in place and prevent them from moving or tipping over. The mat also serves as a place to catch spills and crumbs and is available in a variety of different color options. Plus, both the mat and bowls are dishwasher safe. Helpful review: “I've had this product for over a week now. I got a larger size for my 60-pound dog. I would recommend going up a size when ordering this. But it is absolutely amazing. She loves it. The bowls are big enough for her big face. And it's raised up slightly so she doesn't hurt her shoulders too much reaching for food.”

4. The Best Elevated Set For Small Dogs Upsky Double Dog Bowls $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a smaller dog up to 25 pounds — or even a cat — this Upsky double bowl set offers a better value than the previous pick, thanks to its lower price point, but still has great features. The set includes two 11-ounce stainless steel bowls as well as a colorful silicone base that keeps the bowls in place and catches food or water dribbles. The bowls are slightly elevated at 0.8-inches high to facilitate easier eating and are dishwasher safe. The mat must be hand-washed, however. Helpful review: “My dog normally drinks her water bowl and then throws it around the house until we refill it. We purchased this in hopes of stopping the water bowl throwing behavior and keeping a cleaner dog bowl area while also keeping it off the ground making it more comfortable for her. It does the trick. It catches spills in the lips on the sides and my dog can't get the bowl out to throw around the house. We are really happy with it and so is she! The bowl holds about a cup of food which is what we feed her so it's a great size for her.”