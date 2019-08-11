Having a pan that is reliable and consistent makes the baking process much more enjoyable. Whether you’re preparing treats that are filled with light custard or heavy fruit, the best tart pans will depend on the kind of tarts you prefer to make.

First, you’ll want to consider what material will work best for you. Most pans are made of steel or carbon steel, but there are also silicone options, like one of my picks below. Steel or carbon steel pans are typically more durable and heavy-duty, and while they aren't naturally nonstick, they are often treated with a coating to help pastries slide out effortlessly. They also distribute heat evenly and help tarts brown better, but they usually need to be hand-washed. Silicone pans, on the other hand, are not as tough, but they are typically nonstick, super easy to clean, and dishwasher-safe. If you use a silicone pan, though, expect your tarts to be lighter in color.

You'll also want to consider if the pan has a removable bottom (a feature that makes it much easier to avoid damaging your tarts). Silicone pans won't have a removable bottom, while many steel and carbon steel pans will.

Finally, it's important to consider what type of tarts you'll be making. Fruit tarts and heavy quiches will need a heavier, deeper pan to hold all the wet ingredients in place. Simple custard-filled tarts are doable with all types of pans, including silicone. For those who like to make many treats at a time, there are also pans that have multiple compartments for mini tarts, like one of my picks below. However, these pans won't have a removable bottom.

Whether you're a first-time tart maker or a seasoned baker, I've gathered a list of options to help you make an amazing pastry. Read on to find the tart pan that's best for you.

1. The Overall Best Fox Run Tart And Quiche Pan, 9-Inch $11 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Fox Run tart and quiche pan is equipped with a removable bottom and a nonstick coating to ensure your tart doesn't get damaged. Built with carbon steel, you can count on this pan to heat evenly, remain durable over time, and allow for easy baking. It's available in 4-inch, 9-inch, and 9.5-inch round sizes, as well as multiple rectangular sizes so you can find the right option for your recipe. The 9-inch round option, which is pictured above, features a fluted design that's slightly more than 1-inch deep. Since it is carbon steel, it's best to hand-wash this pan. What fans say: "Love this! I made both a quiche and a chocolate tart in here, and the crusts turned out perfectly fluted. The pan was very easy to remove and nothing stuck to it --- plus it was easy to wash. I am already thinking of buying another one of these as a gift for family. This is my favorite pan now, as it's prettier than a pie plate and is as easy to use as a springform!"

2. The Best For Mini Tarts Wilton Mini Tart Pan $12 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Wilton mini tart pan is ideal for those wanting to make multiple tarts at a time. It's especially great for parties or when you're entertaining a few guests. Made out of tough steel that's meant to last, this 1-inch fluted pan can make a dozen tarts at once. While the bottom is not removable, the surface is nonstick, making it easy to remove each tart and to clean the pan after you're done. What fans say: "Bought this to make some mini tarts for a NYE party. The tarts came right out of the pan and cooked through quite well."

3. The Best For Fruit Tarts HOMOW Heavy Duty Tart Pan $17 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a 2-inch-deep, fluted structure, this HOMOW heavy-duty tart pan is great for denser pastries like fruit tarts and heavy quiches. Because of its tough, carbon steel design, it is both sturdy and dependable. With a removable bottom and non-stick coating, you can count on this pan to safely get your pastry from the oven to the table. Although it is dishwasher-safe, it might be a good idea to hand-wash this pan for greater longevity. What fans say: "Made my first fruit tart in this fantastic tart pan. I am very pleased with the product. I would buy again and highly recommend!"