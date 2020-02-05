To sleep better naturally, you need one of the best teas for sleep. Below, I’ve selected teas with relaxing qualities that promise to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

To help guide your search, I’ve detailed some of the most popular herbs used in tea for sleep. The best part — they're all backed by research.

Armed with this knowledge, it’s time to check out the best teas for sleep. Some of them are blends so you can reap the benefits of several of the ingredients listed above, and all of them are highly rated on Amazon. What's more, nearly all of the teas below are from Certified B Corporations — meaning companies that meet high standards for social, environmental, transparency, and accountability standards. For the sake of convenience, all of my picks are all six-packs as well.

1. The Best Overall: The Tea With The Most All-Star Ingredients Yogi Bedtime Tea (6-Pack) $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This bedtime tea combines passionflower with chamomile and valerian root for maximum sleepiness and improved sleep quality — plus licorice, cardamom, and cinnamon for added flavor. It’s certified USDA organic and non-GMO, and it’s also vegan, gluten-free, and Kosher. A product of East West Tea Company, Yogi is a Certified B Corporation as well, and each individually wrapped bag is recyclable and compostable. A helpful review: “Best bedtime tea blend I've ever tried. Comforting, good tasting, and relaxing, perfect.”

2. The Best Chamomile Tea Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This American-made tea uses whole chamomile flowers for a sweeter taste. Each tea bag is individually wrapped for peak freshness, and Bigelow is a family-owned and Certified B Corporation. This tea is also non-GMO, gluten-free, calorie-free, and Kosher certified. Personally, I keep this tea in stock and drink it every night for improved sleep quality. A helpful review: “I drink this tea almost every night. It is a great way to unwind at the end of the day, helps me relax, and doesn't put me in a coma but helps me to just get a nice night of sleep. I am a very light sleeper and wake up often in the night so this helps to sleep a little deeper but still be able to wake up if my kids need me!”